'Ek Aur Ek Gyarah' Cast: Sanjay Dutt As Sitara, Govinda As Tara & Other Actors In Film

Released in 2003, Bollywood movie Ek Aur Ek Gyarah is helmed by David Dhawan. Produced by Subhash Ghai, it received positive reviews from fans. The film follows the story of two brothers, who erroneously shoot a person named Cobra, and then welcome a new problem in their life. Soon, they learn that Cobra was the one who tried to steal guns. The music of the film is given by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and the screenplay is done by Yunus Sajawal. Here's a quick look at Ek Aur Ek Gyarah cast:

Ek Aur Ek Gyarah cast

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Sitara, a notorious man who always finds himself in trouble. Sanjay Dutt has been a part of a slew of movies in his illustrative career. Last seen in Sadak 2, he will next be seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Govinda

Govinda essays the role of Tara in the film, Sitara's brother. The duo mistakenly shoots Cobra. Govinda is known for his comic roles in films like Aankhen, Raja Babu, Coolie No. 1, Andolan, Hero No. 1, Deewana Mastana, Dulhe Raja, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Anari No.1 among others.

Also Read | 'Bahut Hua Samman' Cast Is Headlined By Sanjay Mishra, Raghav Juyal & More; Details Inside

Amrita Arora

Amrita Arora plays the role of Priti in the cast of Ek Aur Ek Gyarah. She plays the role of Sitara's love interest in the film. The duo teams up to find for a cover after Priti learns that Sitara has killed Cobra.

Also Read | Tara Sutaria Shares Stunning Portrait Amid Greenery From 'many Afternoons Ago...'

Jackie Shroff

Jackie plays the role of Major Ram Singh, whom Priti and Sitara approach. However, they learn that he is the one who has got Cobra's brother arrested. Jackie Shroff is an army officer in the movie.

Gulshan Grover

Gulshan Grover plays the role of Panther, Cobra's brother. The duo indulges in foul play and steals guns. They later get trapped after Panther gets arrested by Ram Singh.

Also Read | Sanjay Mishra's Net Worth Is Testimony To His Hit Career From Chanakya To Bahut Hua Samman

Ashish Vidyarthi

Ashish Vidyarthi plays the role of Panther, who gets kills by Sitara and Tara. Ashish is known for his work in films like Rahasya, Bichhoo and others. Reportedly, he will be seen in the upcomer- Uriyattu.

The cast of Ek Aur Ek Gyarah (Supporting)

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, Govinda, Amrita, Jackie, Gulshan and Ashish; actors like Rajpal Yadav, Javed Khan, Mushtaq Khan, Himani Shivpuri, Nandini Singh among others also play pivotal roles in the film. As far as Nandini Singh's age is concerned, the actor turned 40 in 2020. Fans lauded the Ek Aur Ek Gyarah characters and songs from the movie.

Also Read | 'Dongala Bandi' Cast: Allari Naresh As Krishna, Tanya As Aishwarya & Other Actors

(Source: All above pics from official Instagram accounts of actors)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.