'#KGFChapter2' Trends On Twitter As Makers Announce A Surprise On Sanjay Dutt's Birthday

The Kannada actor Yash's highly-anticipated film KGF: Chapter 2's director, Prashanth Neel finally confirmed the big surprise that will unveil of Sanjay Dutt's 61st birthday. Earlier today, Prashant took to his Twitter handle to share the teaser poster of the film and made the big announcement. He revealed that fans will experience something huge on July 29, at 10 a.m.

Yash's fans make '#KGFChapter2' trend on social media

After the makers of KGF: Chapter 2 announced the big reveal on Sanjay Dutt's birthday, hundreds and thousands of excited fans flooded Twitter with '#KGFChapter2' tweets. Later the hashtag started trending on the micro-blogging platform as it registered over 100k tweets in just 80 minutes, revealed a fan page of Yash on Twitter.

Sharing the stats, the fan page wrote, "Huge 100K+ Tweets Registered In Just 80 Minutes For #KGFChapter2 Mass Rampage By @TheNameIsYash Boss Fans. Social Media King #YashBOSS".

Check out the tweet below:

Huge 100K+ Tweets Registered In Just 80 Minutes For #KGFChapter2 🔥🔥



Mass Rampage By @TheNameIsYash Boss Fans. ⚡⚡



Social Media King 👑 #YashBOSS pic.twitter.com/Z5gGMf9qBR — Telugu Yash Fans Club™ కె జి ఎఫ్ (@YashTeluguFc) July 27, 2020

It was earlier revealed that Sanjay Dutt will be seen essaying the role of Adheera in the second instalment of the blockbuster film, KGF: Chapter 1. Sanjay as Adheera will play a dreaded antagonist in the film and will have an action-packed face-off sequence with protagonist Yash.

The climax of the KGF: Chapter 2 will reportedly witness a huge face-off between Yash and Sanjay and the news has already hiked the expectations among fans and moviegoers. After the success of chapter one, the audience is eagerly waiting to find out what chapter 2 has in store for them.

Meanwhile, the makers of the period action film will soon resume its shoot and wrap up the remaining portion, which is said to be of about 20-25 days. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, they had to postpone the shooting schedule. However, there is no clarity in terms of whether are they planning to push the film's release date yet. As of now, the Yash starrer is scheduled to hit the box office in October this year.

During an interview with an online portal, the protagonist had revealed that they will not be releasing the film on any OTT platform and will stick to a theatrical release only. The Prashanth Neel directorial is shot in Kannada, but will also be dubbed and released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu languages.

(Image credit: Sanjay Dutt and Yash Instagram)

