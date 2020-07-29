Sanjay Dutt Quiz: Guess The Movies Of 'Rocky' Actor Based On The Iconic Dialogues

Sanjay Dutt, last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, rings in his birthday today, July 29. Sanjay Dutt, in an acting career spanning more than two decades, has been part of some of the most memorable cinema. As wishes are pouring in for the Kalank actor's birthday, here is a small quiz to test if you are a true Sanjay Dutt fan or not. Take the quiz and find out.

Sanjay Dutt's birthday Quiz

Name a movie where Sanjay Dutt demands a dead body to perform anatomy. He says, "Apun Ko Ek body chahiye"

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Lage Raho Munna Bhai Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! Agneepath

Guess the movie where Sanjay Dutt made a Ramayan reference and said, "Ramji Lanka padhar chuke hai"

Tejaa Rocky Agneepath Khal Nayak

Name a movie where Sanjay Dutt's dialogue "Tharki Chokro" becomes the hook phrase of a full song

Sadak Rascals PK Ra.One

Guess the film where Sanjay Dutt says, "Main wapas zaroor aaonga ... aur uss din aakhri baar teri photo chapegi ... zinda nahi murda"

Sadak Rocky Baaghi Agneepath

Guess the film's name that reunited Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt after two decades

Mahaanta: The Film Dhamaal Kalank Son of Sardaar

Guess this dialogue from Sanjay Dutt's film: "Mumbai pe raaj karta hoon raj, pakadne ki baat to chhod, Mumbai me koi touch bhi nahi kar saktha"

Agneepath Vaastav Sadak Ra.One

Guess this dialogue from Sanjay Dutt's movie: "Aaj ke jeevan ka doosra naam hai... Rokda, Paisa, Maal"

Sadak Vaastav Agneepath Sanam

Guess the film where Sanjay Dutt played the role of a diver and danced with Kylie Minogue

Rocky PK Blue Prassthanam

Guess the film where Sanjay Dutt says, "Nayak nahi... Khalnayak hu mai"

Rocky Sadak Khal Nayak Tejaa

Name a film where Sanjay Dutt shared the screen space with both Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! Ungli Dhadak

Answers of Sanjay Dutt's birthday quiz

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Agneepath PK Sadak Kalank Vaastav Agneepath Blue Khal Nayak Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi!

Sanjay Dutt's movies

Sanjay Dutt made his Hindi film debut with Sunil Dutt's Rocky. The movie, starring Sanjay Dutt and Reena Roy in the lead was a major hit and cemented Sanjay Dutt's position in the industry. In an acting career spanning more than two decades, Sanjay Dutt has been a part of many iconic films. Often called as Sanju Baba by his fans, Sanjay Dutt is returning to the screen with a slew of movies.

Sanjay Dutt has Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India up for release. Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. Meanwhile, Bhuj: The Pride of India stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Both of the films would premiere soon on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.

