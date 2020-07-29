Sanjay Dutt Quiz: Guess The Movies Of 'Rocky' Actor Based On The Iconic Dialogues

Sanjay Dutt, last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, rings in his birthday today, July 29. Sanjay Dutt, in an acting career spanning more than two decades, has been part of some of the most memorable cinema. As wishes are pouring in for the Kalank actor's birthday, here is a small quiz to test if you are a true Sanjay Dutt fan or not. Take the quiz and find out.
Sanjay Dutt made his Hindi film debut with Sunil Dutt's Rocky. The movie, starring Sanjay Dutt and Reena Roy in the lead was a major hit and cemented Sanjay Dutt's position in the industry. In an acting career spanning more than two decades, Sanjay Dutt has been a part of many iconic films. Often called as Sanju Baba by his fans, Sanjay Dutt is returning to the screen with a slew of movies.
Sanjay Dutt has Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India up for release. Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. Meanwhile, Bhuj: The Pride of India stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Both of the films would premiere soon on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar.
