Last Updated:

Sanjay Dutt Quiz: Guess The Movies Of 'Rocky' Actor Based On The Iconic Dialogues

Sanjay Dutt quiz: You have to guess the movie's name based on the dialogue. Take the quiz and see if you are a true Sanjay Dutt fan.

Written By
Nikhil Pandey
Sanjay Dutt quiz

Sanjay Dutt, last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, rings in his birthday today, July 29. Sanjay Dutt, in an acting career spanning more than two decades, has been part of some of the most memorable cinema. As wishes are pouring in for the Kalank actor's birthday, here is a small quiz to test if you are a true Sanjay Dutt fan or not. Take the quiz and find out. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) on

Also Read | '#KGFChapter2' Trends On Twitter As Makers Announce A Surprise On Sanjay Dutt's Birthday

Sanjay Dutt's birthday Quiz 

Name a movie where Sanjay Dutt demands a dead body to perform anatomy. He says, "Apun Ko Ek body chahiye" 

  1. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. 
  2. Lage Raho Munna Bhai 
  3. Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! 
  4. Agneepath 

Guess the movie where Sanjay Dutt made a Ramayan reference and said, "Ramji Lanka padhar chuke hai" 

  1. Tejaa
  2. Rocky
  3. Agneepath 
  4. Khal Nayak 

Also Read | 'KGF 2': Makers Planning To Unveil A Surprise For Fans On Sanjay Dutt's Birthday?

Name a movie where Sanjay Dutt's dialogue "Tharki Chokro" becomes the hook phrase of a full song 

  1. Sadak 
  2. Rascals 
  3. PK 
  4. Ra.One 

Guess the film where Sanjay Dutt says, "Main wapas zaroor aaonga ... aur uss din aakhri baar teri photo chapegi ... zinda nahi murda"

  1. Sadak 
  2. Rocky 
  3. Baaghi 
  4. Agneepath 

Also Read | 'KGF 2': Sanjay Dutt Unveils His Powerful Look As Adheera On 61st Birthday

Guess the film's name that reunited Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt after two decades 

  1. Mahaanta: The Film 
  2. Dhamaal 
  3. Kalank
  4. Son of Sardaar 

Guess this dialogue from Sanjay Dutt's film: "Mumbai pe raaj karta hoon raj, pakadne ki baat to chhod, Mumbai me koi touch bhi nahi kar saktha" 

  1. Agneepath 
  2. Vaastav 
  3. Sadak 
  4. Ra.One 

Guess this dialogue from Sanjay Dutt's movie: "Aaj ke jeevan ka doosra naam hai... Rokda, Paisa, Maal" 

  1. Sadak 
  2. Vaastav
  3. Agneepath 
  4. Sanam 

Guess the film where Sanjay Dutt played the role of a diver and danced with Kylie Minogue

  1. Rocky 
  2. PK 
  3. Blue 
  4. Prassthanam 

Guess the film where Sanjay Dutt says, "Nayak nahi... Khalnayak hu mai"

  1. Rocky 
  2. Sadak
  3. Khal Nayak
  4. Tejaa 

Name a film where Sanjay Dutt shared the screen space with both Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter 

  1. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S
  2. Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! 
  3. Ungli 
  4. Dhadak 

Answers of Sanjay Dutt's birthday quiz 

  1. Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. 
  2. Agneepath 
  3. PK
  4. Sadak
  5. Kalank
  6. Vaastav
  7. Agneepath
  8. Blue
  9. Khal Nayak
  10. Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! 

Sanjay Dutt's movies 

Sanjay Dutt made his Hindi film debut with Sunil Dutt's Rocky. The movie, starring Sanjay Dutt and Reena Roy in the lead was a major hit and cemented Sanjay Dutt's position in the industry. In an acting career spanning more than two decades, Sanjay Dutt has been a part of many iconic films. Often called as Sanju Baba by his fans, Sanjay Dutt is returning to the screen with a slew of movies. 

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt-Salman Khan's Throwback Pic Gets Netizens Wondering If 'Baba-Bhai Is Jodi No. 1'

Sanjay Dutt has Sadak 2 and Bhuj: The Pride of India up for release. Sadak 2 stars Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead. Meanwhile, Bhuj: The Pride of India stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Both of the films would premiere soon on the OTT platform Disney Plus Hotstar. 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
LATEST NEWS
View all