Sanjay Dutt Posts Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Priya Dutt; Thanks Her For Constant Support

Actor Sanjay Dutt recently took to Instagram to wish his sister Priya Dutt on the occasion of her birthday. The actor posted a picture with his sister while thanking her for being a strong support system in his life. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from his fans who are wishing his sister on her special day in the comments section of the post.

Sanjay Dutt’s birthday wishes for his sister

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt recently took to Instagram to wish his sister Priya Dutt with a heartfelt birthday note. In the picture posted, Sanjay Dutt is posing for the cameras with his sister, in the middle of a political campaign. The brother-sister duo is showing peace signs with a sweet smile across their faces. Sanjay Dutt appears in a casual grey T-shirt with a pair of shades while his sister dons an off white traditional outfit.

In the caption for the post, Sanjay Dutt has described the sweet bond that the two siblings share with each other. The actor has written that he is thankful for his sister who has constantly been there for him throughout his life. He has wished her all the happiness in the world while wishing her a happy birthday. Have a look at the picture posted on Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a number of people have wished Priya Dutt on her special day. A bunch of fans have also sent out their love to Sanjay Dutt while a few others have used emoticons to express better. Have a look at the bunch of comments on Sanjay Dutt’s birthday post here.

Read Sanjay Dutt Flashes A Thumbs-up To Cameras As He Heads To The Hospital For Tests; See Pics

Also read David Warner Dances On The Hook Step Of Sanjay Dutt's Character From PK Film; Watch

Sanjay Dutt has lately been focusing on his health ever since he announced that he is taking a break from work. He has reportedly been granted a 5-year US visa for his treatment and has been planning to travel as soon as possible. He has also been gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Sadak 2, which stars actors like Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur in pivotal roles.

Read Sanjay Dutt Spotted Leaving Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital; Sister Priya Dutt Accompanies

Also read Maanyata Issues Statement; Says ‘Sanjay Dutt Is In The Best Hands As Of Now’

Image Courtesy: Sanjay Dutt Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.