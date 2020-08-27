David Warner Dances On The Hook Step Of Sanjay Dutt's Character From PK Film; Watch

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner is known for his heroics on the field with his bat. The Australian cricketer is also quite popular on social media. The cricketer has been sharing some of the best comical videos of him on his social media accounts. As the cricketing world came to a halt in March due to the pandemic, David Warner has been sharing some of the funniest short videos on his Instagram. The cricketer recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared one such hilarious video in which he is seen imitating Sanjay Dutt’s character from PK film and dancing to his hook step. Here is a look at David Warner’s video.

David Warner dances to Sanjay Dutt's 'Tharki Chokro' from PK film

The Australian cricketer David Warner shared a fun Tik Tok video on his Instagram recently. In the video, he is imitating the character of Bhairao Singh from PK film which was played by Sanjay Dutt. In the video, a smiling David Warner is dancing on the hook step of the song Tharki Chokro from PK. In the caption of the video, he asked his fans to guess who he is imitating here. He captioned the post as, “Who am I?? #guess #comedy #funny surely you won’t get this😂😂". Here is a look at David Warner’s video.

David Warner's video

David Warner's videos

As soon as David Warner shared the funny video on his Instagram account, netizens flooded the comments section and shared laughing emojis. Various fans also guessed that he was imitating Sanjay Dutt from PK film correctly. David Warner is not new to creating such fun videos. The cricketer has also made Tik Tok videos on Indian songs before too. Here is a look at some of them. He had recently shared videos in which he was seen imitating Prabhas among others. Here is a look at David Warner’s videos.

David Warner's videos

Sanjay Dutt in PK film

Sanjay Dutt’s character from PK film is one of his best characters on screen. In the movie, he helped PK in his journey and believed in him when he needed the most bringing him closer to his goal. Over the years, Sanjay Dutt has given several memorable performances to the audiences.

