Sidharth Malhotra Shares His Beach Look On Instagram, Fan Calls Him A 'handsome Hunk'

Sidharth Malhotra is quite active on Instagram and frequently shares pictures with his fans and followers. The Hasee Toh Phasee actor was recently in the Maldives with his rumoured girlfriend, actor Kiara Advani to ring in the new year. Sid shared a lot of pictures and videos from his vacation that were a treat for his fans. Read on to know about one of his 'beachy' look from the Maldives.

Sidharth Malhotra's photos

Sidharth Malhotra's Instagram is filled with travel pictures, glimpses from photoshoots and videos of him working out. The Jabariya Jodi actor never fails to amaze his fans and followers with his stunning posts. He recently took to Instagram to post a picture of himself, from the Maldives, where he was vacationing a few days back. The actor could be seen wearing a white shirt, with green leaf prints all over it, making it the perfect outfit for a day in the sun. Sidharth kept his look minimal, with his dishevelled hair and posing alongside a tree. His caption read, "Seas the dayðŸ˜Œ". You can take a look at his picture here.

Sidharth Malhotra enjoys a following of 11.8 million people on Instagram and his latest picture received more than 90k likes in less than an hour of posting it. His fans and followers bombarded the comments section with compliments for the actor. Most of the comments were hearts or heart-eyed emotions while others commented saying how handsome the actor looked. You can see some of the comments on his post here.

Sidharth Malhotra's movies

Sidharth Malhotra recently featured in a music video opposite actor Diana Penty titled Challon Ke Nishaan. The song released on December 21, 2020, and is sung by Stebin Ben. The video has been directed by Bosco Leslie Martis, with music from Sunny Inder and lyrics by Kumaar. The actor who is to be seen in Shershaah opposite Kiara Advani soon also announced another project titled Mission Majnu on December 23, 2020. Sidharth shared the news on his Instagram and wrote, “The deadliest covert operation undertaken by our intelligence agency behind enemy lines! Presenting the first look of #MissionMajnu”. The Shantanu Bagchi-directorial will star Rashmika Mandanna opposite Sidharth Malhotra, marking the film her Hindi language debut.

Image Credits: Sidharth Malhotra Official Instagram Account

