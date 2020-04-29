'Keerthy Suresh To Not Star In Vijaya Nirmala's Biopic', Son Naresh Dismisses Rumours

Keerthy Suresh has wowed everyone with her performance in the 2018 released film, Mahanati. She won the National Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of actress Savitri in her biopic. Rumours were doing the rounds that Keerthy might appear as the lead in another biopic which is of Mahesh Babu’s stepmother, Vijaya Nirmala. But her son denied the news. Read to know more.

Keerthy Suresh to not star in Vijaya Nirmala’s biopic

There were reports that Keerthy Suresh could play legendary filmmaker Vijaya Nirmala in her biopic. Nirmala is the stepmother of Mahesh Babu and second wife of superstar Krishna. She was an actress, producer and director most prominently known for her work in Telugu cinema. However, the news of Keerthy in Vijaya’s biopic was denied by the latter’s son and actor, Naresh.

Naresh is penning the project and talked about the biopic with a daily. He said the rumours are false and baseless. He further went on to say that, the family had not officially permitted anyone to make a biopic on his mother. He stated that the veteran actor had asked him to write a script for the biopic and thus he started work. But, after her health deteriorated last year, and in view of subsequent developments (Vijaya Nirmala passed away in June 2019), he had slowed down the writing process.

Naresh was asked whether he would direct the biopic to which he replied that it is too early to comment. He added that he needs to get the script right and complete it. Since he has just started writing, perhaps it may take more than a year to complete. So let’s see, he concluded. Although Naresh has turned down the news of Keerthy Suresh will be essaying the role of Vijaya Nirmala for now, things might change until the film is completely ready.

Vijaya Nirmala died on June 27, 2019, at a hospital in Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Making her debut at the age of 17, she has appeared in more than 200 films in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam industry. Vijaya is well-known for being the first woman to helm 44 films and even entered the Guinness Book of Records for the same in 2002. She, along with her associate Telugu actress Savitri, are the only female filmmakers to have directed renowned actor, Sivaji Ganesan.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a number of films lined-up. It includes Miss India, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham and Rang De with others. She will also be seen in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 168, as per reports.

