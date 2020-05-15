Vidya Balan Makes Announcement Regarding Her Much Awaited Biopic On Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan made an amazing announcement regarding her much-awaited film Shakuntala Devi. The actor took to social media to reveal that the film will be getting a digital release. The film is a biopic and based on the life of mathematician Shakuntala Devi who was regarded as the human-computer.

Shakuntala Devi will be played by Vidya Balan and the actor seemed excited to make the announcement. Shakuntala Devi was known for her amazing ability to solve complex math problems within seconds. The first look of the film had already garnered tremendous praise from the audience as they mentioned that they were indeed eager to watch Vidya Balan play the titular role of Shakuntala Devi. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video, but the date has not been revealed by the makers yet. However, fans are delighted by this surprise. Shakuntala Devi is a film written by Anu Menon. Fans will also get to see Sanya Malhotra, Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles in the film.

Talking to a news portal, the actor mentioned that she is extremely excited to play the role of Shakuntala Devi. The actor further called her a human-computer and went on to praise her even more. Vidya Balan mentioned that Shakuntala Devi was someone who truly embraced her individuality and had a strong feminist voice. the actor also praised her for the tremendous success that she received. Further on, the actor mentioned that it was Shakuntala Devi who made maths fun, despite the fact that the subject is not looked upon as a fun subject. However, according to Vidya Balan, Shakuntala Devi helps change that perception.

The announcement of an online release has delighted fans as they will get to watch the film from the comfort of their homes amid the on-going pandemic situation. This news comes in a few days after the announcement of another online release, Gulabo Sitabo. That film too will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

