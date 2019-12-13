Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Produce Movie On Balakot Airstrike; All Details Inside

Movies on real events has been a key market in Bollywood in recent time. India has witnessed some of the most momentous events in 2019, and one of them is Balakot Airstrike. Now a movie is set to be made based on the event. Read to know more.

2019 Balakot Airstrike film

Recently, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor, producers of the movie, came together to announce the film. According to reports, the film will celebrate the heroism and bravery of the Indian Air Force and will be paying a tribute to these 'Sons of the Nation'.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali talked about the film in an interview. He said that it is a story of bravery, patriotism and love for the country. The film is his way of giving tribute to the heroes who have made India their priority. They endeavour that the soldier’s story and bravery reaches everyone in the right way.

Confirming his commitment to the project, Bhushan Kumar said that this will be one of their biggest projects for next year. It is extremely close to the T - Series team because of the sentiment it carries. He has always been a patriot and it gives him immense pleasure to present the story of the bravado of IAF officers. He stated that Wing Commander, Abhinandan, is a national hero and the Balakot Airstrike 2019 happens to be an event of immense pride for the entire nation. There are some stories in the history of India that need to be retold and this is one of them.

The movie will be helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. Expressing his feelings, he said that to be entrusted with one of India’s bravest stories is an honour for him. He will remember the emotions that ran through the entire country when the strike was carried out. He mentioned that he is determined to do justice to this story in his endeavour to bring it to the silver screen.

Adding to that, Mahaveer Jain, said that they are extremely honoured to be associated with this meaningful project and happy to be part of this wonderful team. The film is being planned for a Pan-India release in languages and the top talent from the industry will be coming on board. Pragya Kapoor also added that the film will be made on an epic scale and knowing Abhishek, he will leave no stone unturned. It will be a film the entire country will be proud of.

