Films Written By Sanjay Leela Bhansali - 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam', 'Guzaarish' & More

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a talented director who has produced and written many movies in Bollywood. He last wrote for his movie Gangubai Kathiawadi which is still in the filming phase. Take a look at the list of films where the acclaimed director is credited as a writer for the story or for a movie's screenplay.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Jonas Expresses Gratitude To Nurses, Thanks Them For Their Services

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is one of the initial movies in Bhansali's career as a director. The movie became critically as well as commercially successful worldwide. The screenplay of the film was written by Kanan Mani, Kenneth Phillipps and Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film's story was also by Bhansali and Pratap Karvat. Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam featured Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, and Ajay Devgn in lead roles.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas Spend Some Quality Time Amid Lockdown; See Pic

Guzaarish

Guzaarish is a Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed movie featuring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles. Bhansali had written, composed, and even produced the film jointly along with UTV Motion Pictures. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Bhavani Iyer were credited as writers for the movie. The film was about a paralysed magician turned RJ who requests permission to end his life.

ALSO READ| Pritam Wove Magic With His Songs In Priyanka Chopra's 'Barfi!'; Check List

1942: A Love Story

1942: A Love Story was the first film that Bhansali wrote. Before this, he was an assistant director for the movie Parinda. The movie 1942: A Love Story was a patriotic romantic film featuring Anil Kapoor, Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Danny Denzongpa and Pran. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Kamna Chandra and Vidhu Vinod Chopra are credited as the writers for this movie. The movie received many nominations and awards.

Khamoshi: The Musical

Khamoshi: The Musical was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut movie as a director. The musical romantic film starred Manisha Koirala, Nana Patekar and Salman Khan. Even though the film didn't gain much at the box office, it is still considered as one of the prominent films in Hindi cinema in the musical movie genre. Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Sutapa Sikdar, late actor Irrfan Khan's wife, were credited as writers for the film.

ALSO READ| Priyanka Chopra's 'Bajirao Mastani': BTS Videos From Making Of The Film Fans Must Watch

Promo Image courtesy: Bollywood Classics YouTube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.