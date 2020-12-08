Sanjay Mishra Starrer 'Guthlee' To Be Based On Casteism And Its Repercussions

Sanjay Mishra’s upcoming film Guthlee will have an intense and important theme and the actor seems quite elated about the project. The film will speak about casteism in the country and how it has been a relevant issue over the years. The film will revolve around a young boy’s wish to study and how he faces various restrictions due to his caste. The filming will commence in the next few days and the cast and crew have been quite excited to bring the characters to life.

Guthlee to be based on the caste system

Actor Sanjay Mishra will soon be seen in the upcoming film Guthlee, which will speak about casteism and how it affects the underprivileged children. The film is being directed by Ishrat R Khan and stars celebrated actors like Kalyanee Mulay and Subrat Dutta in key roles. The plot of this upcoming drama film will revolve around the life of a young boy, who wishes to acquire education but his path isn’t easy just because he belongs to lower class strata. His family is highly supportive and tries their best to get the young boy educated even though society stands against them.

The team aims at highlighting the fact that the social evil still exists in some parts of the country and it needs to be eradicated completely. Certain groups of people still face the repercussions of this caste-based discrimination and it is necessary to keep the country away from it.

Actor Sanjay Mishra threw some light on the story of Guthlee and why it is an important film for people. He is of the belief that Guthlee is a film with a large heart which highlights the very important message of casteism and its repercussions faced by the underprivileged. He has been looking forward to the shoot because he really believes that these stories should be told and must reach to as many people as possible.

Pradeep Rangwani also had a few insights to share about Guthlee which is a beautiful film in his own words. It tackles a sensitive subject through a heart-warming story. The team is planning to begin filming in a couple of days and it will be shot in a start to end schedule. He strongly believes they have an absolutely stellar cast and crew which makes him very confident about their project. Films like Guthlee that tell an important message while being within the parameters of entertaining cinema always strike a chord with the audiences and hence, the team is quite hopeful.

