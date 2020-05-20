Sanjay Mishra Opens Up On Kaamyaab's Success, Says He Is Happy About Its Performance

Actor Sanjay Mishra, in an interview, recently talked about the success of his film Kaamyaab. In the interview, Mishra also talked how the audience could relate to his role in the film. Sanjay Mishra also opened up about Mahesh Bhatt’s view on his film Kaamyaab.

Sanjay Mishra opens up about Kaamyaab’s success

Over the last few years, India has witnessed the launch of several OTT platforms. These OTT platforms have provided several aspiring movie and TV series producers to launch their content online directly without bearing the cost of a theatrical or TV premiere. These platforms have also become a boon during this lockdown since many films that could not release in the theatres have premiered online.

Sanjay Mishra starrer Kaamyaab had a similar story. The film had a theatrical release on March 6, 2020. Although the film did not work well at the box-office, it soon released on Netflix on May 3, 2020. After its premiere online, Kaamyaab became the talk of the town. Audience and critics loved this movie about a side actor. Now, in a recent interview Kaamyaab's lead actor Sanjay Mishra talked about the film’s success.

In his interview with a media portal, Sanjay Mishra said that he did not expect Kaamyaab to do a business of ₹200-300 crores at the box-office. He added that he is happy about its success on the OTT platform but he could not enjoy it much due to the lacklustre theatrical response.

He further explained that in India people go to the theatres for face value and the actors associated with the film. While talking about his role as Sudheer in Kaamyaab, Sanjay Mishra said that the audience finds his character Sudheer relatable. He also added that for the audience, Sudheer is not a hero he is just a regular person hence they could relate to him.

During the interview, Sanjay Mishra also reflected upon the praises he received from director Mahesh Bhatt for his film. The Kaamyaab actor revealed that he has grown up watching Mahesh Bhatt’s films and he is inspired by his work. He added that he feels good to be appreciated by the Sadak director for his work. While talking about his film, Sanjay Mishra revealed that the film’s director and writer Hardik Mehta had a particular vision for the film. He revealed that Mehta has incorporated little peculiarities from day-to-day business in the film industry.

