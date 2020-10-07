Sanjay Mishra's Net Worth Is Testimony To His Hit Career From Chanakya To Bahut Hua Samman

Sanjay Mishra kick-started his career in the film industry with his debut in the 1995 film, Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!. Ever since then, he has been a part of several films and TV shows. Having an array of movies under his belt, here's a look at Sanjay Mishra's net worth and career graph details.

Sanjay Mishra's net worth

As per the report of Strategicanchors.com, Sanjay Mishra's net worth is around Rs 149 crore ($20 Million). Sanjay Mishra's net worth is apprehensive of his appearances in a slew of movies and television shows. However, Sanjay Mishra's estimated income is not reported yet. After Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India!, Sanjay was roped in for the movies, Rajkumar, Satya, Dil Se, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, Albela, Saathiya and others.

Also Read | Salman Khan Looks Better With Sonakshi Sinha Or Priyanka Chopra Jonas On-screen?

Before dipping his toes in cinema, Sanjay Mishra appeared on several television shows too. He is a part of series like Sorry Meri Lorry, Kabhi Paas Kabhi Fail, Hum Bambai Nai Jayenge, Bhawron Ne Phool Khilaya among others. However, his first appearance was in Chanakya, 1991, in which he essays the role of Nipunak. Sanjay Mishra garnered massive fame after his role as Shukla in Office Office was well received by the audience

Sanjay Mishra's movies

Some of his roles in films like Bluffmaster, Total Dhamaal, Bunty Aur Babli, Masaan, Golmaal, Dhamaal hit the bullseye. Dhamaal starring Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Jaaved Jaaferi, remains fresh in the hearts of fans. In it, Sanjay essays the tole of Babubhai, who teams up with Riteish to find the 'W tree', below which a bag of money is buried.

Also Read | Dhruva Sarja's net worth to soar as AP Arjun announces film with the actor on his birthday

Also Read | 'Mirzapur 2' To Release On Amazon Prime Video On October 23; Find Out Details

Also Read | 'Bahut Hua Samman' Cast Is Headlined By Sanjay Mishra, Raghav Juyal & More; Details Inside

Sanjay Mishra was last seen in the Ashish Shukla directorial, Bahut Hua Samman, a comedy flick, which released on Disney+Hotstar on October 2, 2020. The movie also stars Raghav Juyal, Ram Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan and others. The film follows the story of two engineering students who are planning a heist to rob a bank. Jointly written by Vijay Narayan Verma and Avinash Singh, Bahut Hua Samman received mixed reviews from fans.

Sanjay Mishra celebrated his birthday on October 6. On his special day, wishes poured in for the actor. Many shared the actor's stills from his movies and penned sweet notes for him.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.