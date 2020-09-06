Sonu Nigam Irked By Sanjay Raut's Cuss Word For Kangana, Calls It 'blatant Misogyny'

Celebrities have been reacting strongly to Sanjay Raut’s attack against Kangana Ranaut with a cuss word. Not just netizens, even politicians and celebrities condemned the statement and came out in support of the actor. Now, Sonu Nigam also posted a powerful response, terming it as ‘blatant and shameless misogyny.’

Sonu Nigam hits out at Sanjay Raut’s attack at Kangana Ranaut

Taking to Instagram, Sonu Nigam posted a video. The singer can be heard repeating the cuss word again and again, and even seemed to make a stong face gestures.

In the caption, along with the word, he added, “Kangana? Really? Blatant and shameless misogyny. Sorry Kangana.”

Earlier, other celebrities of the film industry like Ranvir Shorey, Anubhav Sinha, Dia Mirza, among others also condemned the derogatory attack with strong statements.

Kangana Ranaut vs Sanjay Raut

On Sunday, both Kangana and Raut issued statements, the former a direct one, while the latter posted a cryptic note. The actor hit out at the politician for abusing her and asserted that she had the freedom to travel to any part of the country. Earlier, Raut had shared a note, asking people not to underestimate his ‘courage.’

The Kangana-Raut face-off sparked after the latter urged the Tanu Weds Manu star not to return to Mumbai, amid her attack on Mumbai police in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Her refusal of Mumbai Police's protection amid her allegations of drug mafia’s links with Bollywood had irked Raut. After a dig asking if Mumbai had become ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ and firing a ‘Taliban’ jibe, Kangana then dared anyone to harm her, as she announced that she will return to the city on September 9.

