Sanjeev Kumar Birth Anniversary: Fans Take To Twitter To Remember The Late Actor

Fans are celebrating legendary actor Sanjeev Kumar's birth anniversary. Many of the actor's fans have flocked to Twitter to celebrate the late actor's memory and to honour his legacy. Check out all the tweets dedicated to the late actor and a look back at his notable works.

Sanjeev Kumar was a very popular actor, most famous for his role in classic movies like Arjun Pandit, Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Trishul, to name a few. The actor passed away on November 6, 1985, at the age of 48 due to a heart attack. His memory is still very much alive today as many of the actor's fans are remembering him and his work.

The hashtag - Sanjeev Kumar - is trending on Twitter and many netizens have left sweet messages online.

Remembering #SanjeevKumar Ji On his Birth Anniversary.



He acted in genres ranging from romantic dramas to thrillers. Kumar did not mind playing roles that were non-glamorous, such as characters well beyond his age.🙏@ashokepandit @DrKumarVishwas pic.twitter.com/KjFvPI9SDH — Manoj Kumar (@BharatKumar1857) July 9, 2020

Find me an actor of his caliber and I will quit watching movies. Happy Birthday Haribhai. #HappyBirthdaySanjeevKumar #SanjeevKumar pic.twitter.com/XZPXoEdQcj — Devansh Patel (@PatelDevansh) July 9, 2020

Happy Birthday to the most versatile Haribhai Jarwala #SanjeevKumar pic.twitter.com/RbhFmdS8En — Arvind J Shah 🇮🇳 (@arvindjshah) July 9, 2020

Sanjeev Kumar was one of the most versatile actors of his time. He could play any character of any age with ease and equal conviction. Remembering him on his 82nd birth anniversary. 🙏🏽 #SanjeevKumar pic.twitter.com/GWZVVDting — Manav Agrawal (@coolagrawal1999) July 9, 2020

Sanjeev Kumar's life

Sanjeev Kumar was born on July 9, 1938, in Gujarat. His family moved to Mumbai when he was quite young. A small role in his school theatre encouraged him to try acting. Sanjeev later joined the Indian National Theatre. The actor made his debut with the movie Hum Hindustani in 1960 in a small role.

He got his first big break in the film Nishan (1965) and after that, he was seen in many movies like Khilona, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Naya Din Nai Raat, Devata, Itni Si Baat, Ram Tere Kitne Naam, Manchali, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Angoor, Biwi-O-Biwi, Hero, Silsila, Seeta Aur Geeta, and many more. Sanjeev Kumar's health started acting up when he had his first heart attack and he had to go to the US for a bypass. But his health deteriorated and he died in 1985.

