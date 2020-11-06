Sanjeev Kumar Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know Thakur From 'Sholay'

Quick links:
Actor Sanjeev Kumar is known for his roles in classic movies like Arjun Pandit, Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Trishul, to name a few. The actor passed away on November 6, 1985, at the age of 48 due to a heart attack. Kumar started his acting career as a stage actor, starting with IPTA in Bombay and later joining the Indian National Theatre.
He got his first big break with the film Nishan (1965) and after that, he was seen in many movies like Khilona, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Naya Din Nai Raat, Devata, Itni Si Baat, Ram Tere Kitne Naam, Manchali, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Angoor, Biwi-O-Biwi, Hero, Silsila, Seeta Aur Geeta, and many more. The actor gained major recognition and became a cult classic character with his portrayal as Thakur Baldev Singh in Sholay. On the death anniversary of Sanjeev Kumar, remember the actor by solving this Sanjeev Kumar quiz based on his career.
