Sanjeev Kumar Quiz: Find Out How Well You Know Thakur From 'Sholay'

Actor Sanjeev Kumar is known for his roles in classic movies like Arjun Pandit, Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Trishul, to name a few. The actor passed away on November 6, 1985, at the age of 48 due to a heart attack. Kumar started his acting career as a stage actor, starting with IPTA in Bombay and later joining the Indian National Theatre.

He got his first big break with the film Nishan (1965) and after that, he was seen in many movies like Khilona, Yehi Hai Zindagi, Naya Din Nai Raat, Devata, Itni Si Baat, Ram Tere Kitne Naam, Manchali, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Angoor, Biwi-O-Biwi, Hero, Silsila, Seeta Aur Geeta, and many more. The actor gained major recognition and became a cult classic character with his portrayal as Thakur Baldev Singh in Sholay. On the death anniversary of Sanjeev Kumar, remember the actor by solving this Sanjeev Kumar quiz based on his career.

Sanjeev Kumar quiz

1. Which among these is the debut film of Sanjeev Kumar?

Biwi-O-Biwi

Dastak

Koshish

Hum Hindustani

2. Which movie featured Sanjeev Kumar alongside Jeetendra?

Kangan

Rivaaz

Khilona

Namkeen

3. Which movie featured Sanjeev Kumar alongside Shabana Azmi and Waheeda Rehman?

Angoor

Namkeen

Parichay

Koshish

4. Which among these is not a film starring Sanjeev Kumar and L.Vijaylakshmi?

Rivaaz

Husn Aur Ishq

Badal

Alibaba aur Chalis Chor

5. Which movie starred Sanjeev Kumar alongside Hema Malini and Dharmendra?

Swarg Narak

Seeta Aur Geeta

Biwi O Biwi

Pati Patni Aur Woh

6. Can you guess Sanjeev Kumar’s movie with the plot, “After his family is murdered by a notorious and ruthless bandit, a former police officer enlists the services of two outlaws to capture the bandit”?

Trishul

Sholay

Angaare

Hero

7. Which movie featured Sanjeev Kumar alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor?

Vidhaata

Navarathri

Shatranj Ke Khilari

Trishul

8. Sanjeev Kumar proposed which actor for marriage in 1973?

Waheeda Rehman

Shabana Azmi

Parveen Babi

Hema Malini

9. Sanjeev Kumar bagged National Film Awards for which movie in 1973?

Seeta Aur Geeta

Sholay

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Koshish

10. What is the name of the NGO that has been dedicated to Sanjeev Kumar?

Sanjeev Kumar development organisation

Kumar foundation

Sanjeev Kumar foundation

Sanjeev Kumar NGO

Sanjeev Kumar quiz - answers

Hum Hindustani

Khilona

Namkeen

Rivaaz

Seeta Aur Geeta

Sholay

Trishul

Hema Malini

Koshish

Sanjeev Kumar foundation

