Sanya Malhotra Admits Acting Is An Uncertain Job, 'I Go By My Instinct To Choose Films'

Sanya Malhotra recently shared insights about acting as a profession. The Badhaai Ho actor revealed that acting is an uncertain job. She also revealed that she goes by her instinct when it comes to working in the industry. Sanya made her Bollywood debut with the blockbuster film Dangal. Read on to know the details.

Sanya Malhotra reveals that 'acting is an uncertain job'

In an interview with PTI, Sanya Malhotra revealed that she constantly reminds herself that acting is an uncertain job. She also revealed that planning in this career won't work at all. She said that she goes with the flow when it comes to her work and by her instincts. Talking about her experience, she said that if she likes the script and the character, she goes for it. However, according to Sanya, there are other factors that come into play too, such as the director, producer and co-actors. The actor also revealed that the experience of working on a project matters more than its success or failure. She said that if people like it, its a plus. However, if the project is not working, it is not in her hands.

Also Read: 'Ludo': Sanya Malhotra’s Chemistry With Aditya Roy Kapur Is So Good, Even Without A Script

Also Read: 'Aabaad Barbaad' Song From 'Ludo' Shows Lead Actors On A Ride To Find True Love

Sanya Malhotra made her Bollywood debut in the year 2016 with the film Dangal. Later, after two years she returned to the screen with Vishal Bhardwaj's drama Pataakha. Sanya Malhotra's movies also include Secret Superstar, Badhaai Ho, Photograph and Shakuntala Devi. The actor received several accolades for her performances in the films and garnered a huge fan-following. She received the Jackie Chan Action Movie Awards for Best New Action Performer for her role of Babita Kumari in the film Dangal.

Sanya Malhotra's upcoming movies

Sanya's upcoming film Ludo is a dark anthology comedy, wherein the actor plays the role of Shruti in the film. As per the reports, Shruti's wedding hangs in uncertainty after her past comes back to haunt her. The plot of the film follows four different stories of people dealing with unavoidable jeopardies in life. Along with Sanya, the Ludo cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur and many others. Ludo is set to release on Netflix on 12 November 2020.

Also Read: Neena Gupta Cherishes Good Memories As She Shares Picture With 'Badhaai Ho' Cast

Also Read: Asha Negi Thanks Anurag Basu For Her Debut Film ‘Ludo’, Promises Fans A 'mad Ride'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.