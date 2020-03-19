Sanya Malhotra Shares A Simple Tip That Helps Her Stay Stress-free

Sanya Malhotra is popularly known as the Dangal girl after her fantastic performance in the film. Sanya Malhotra's films have always been lauded by the audience. Her role in Badhaai Ho was also highly appreciated by everyone. Sanya Malhotra has a number of projects lined up. But she has never let her work affect her well-being. The actor follows a regime that keeps her stress-free.

Sanya Malhotra's mental and physical fitness mantras

In a media statement, Sanya Malhotra has shared how she maintains her mental and physical fitness. Talking about mental well-being, actor Sanya Malhotra said that yoga and meditation keep her calm. Sanya added that she is a very sensitive person when she gets stressed. Sanya Malhotra has shared her quarantine ideas. She likes to start off her day with breathing exercises which are followed by her workout. She has a couple of resistance bands which makes it easier to workout at home. Sanya Malhotra said that at times she even likes to use water bottles or a backpack filled with books which adds weight to the squats.

Sanya Malhotra loves to practice kickboxing and she believes that a few kicks and punches are a great exercise. Malhotra feels that binge-watching shows or films all day could be tempting but it is important to take a break every now and then and to do something productive. Talking about self-isolation, she believes that journaling can help one to keep their negative thoughts in check and it also promotes creativity.

On the work front, Sanya Malhotra has two projects lined up for the year 2020. Sanya will be featuring in the film Ludo. The film is directed by Anurag Basu and features Abhishek Bachchan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the pivotal roles. Sanya will also be playing the lead role in the film Shakuntala Devi where Malhotra is essaying the role of Anupama Banerjee. In the film, she will be sharing the screen space with Vidya Balan.

