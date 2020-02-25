Sanya Malhotra's Net Worth Will Leave You Shocked And Surprised; Read Details

Sanya Malhotra has been a part of the Indian film industry since the year 2016. The actor has played a role in many movies and has earned quite a name for herself. The actor's recent movie was Photograph.

Sanya Malhotra's net worth

Sanya Malhotra was born in Delhi to parents Sunil Malhotra and Renu Malhotra. She completed her schooling as well as her graduation in Delhi.

Sanya Malhotra's debut movie was Dangal, which was one of the best blockbuster hits of Bollywood. The movie also had Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Zaira Wasim and Sakshi Tanwar. Sanya played the role of Babita Kumari in Dangal. The actor next starred in the movie Pataakha alongside Radhika Madan and Sunil Grover.

Sanya then became a part of Ayushmann Khurrana's Badhaai Ho. The movie dealt with the theme of pregnancy at the age of 50s. Sanya played the love interest of Ayushmann Khurrana in the movie.

According to starnetworths.com, Sanya Malhotra's net worth is between $100,000 - $1 Million. Since the range is high, it can be estimated that this range comes to ₹ 5 Crores.

Sanya Malhotra will be next seen in the movie Ludo. The movie will also star Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Pearle Maaney. The director of the movie is Anurag Kashyap.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Source: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

