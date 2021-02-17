Sanya Malhotra Shares Video Of Scuba-diving, Fan Says 'you Found Nemo!'

Dangal actor Sanya Malhotra, who was last seen in the Netflix dark comedy Ludo, took to Instagram to share a video from her recent getaway. The actor is currently vacationing in an unknown location and sharing stories from exotic beaches and pools. Her latest Instagram post shows her discovering the underwater scenes while scuba diving.

Sanya Malhotra's video

The Shakuntala Devi actor is having the time of her life in an undisclosed location, from where she frequently posts pictures of herself enjoying the beach and water. She recently shared a video of herself scuba diving and exploring the world underwater. The video starts with Sanya riding a cycle wearing a hat and sunglasses and later transitions into her swimming underwater amidst fish, corals, and other water beings. She added a heart emoji as her caption and the Delhi 6 track titled Rehna Tu was playing in the background.

Sanya Malhotra has close to 1.8 million followers on Instagram and her latest scuba diving video garnered close to 45k likes within a few hours of posting it. Fans and followers of the Badhaai Ho star bombarded the comments section with compliments for Sanya as well as called the underwater world beautiful. While one follower wrote, "Ooh! You found Nemo!ðŸ˜", another fan said, "Piscean soul ðŸ "

Sanya Malhotra's latest work

The Dangal actor recently wrapped up the shooting for her next venture titled Meenakshi Sundereshwar alongside Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota actor Abhimanyu Dassani. The star took to her Instagram stories and shared videos from the wrap-up party and cutting a cake with the film's poster on it. Another one of Sanya's projects titled Pagglait is all set to stream on Netflix soon. Besides Sanya Malhotra, the much-awaited film also stars Sayani Gupta, Sharib Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sheeba Chaddha. It’s directed by Umesh Bist. The film is produced by Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment and Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures. Apart from the two films mentioned above, Sanya Malhotra will also be seen in Love Hostel, co-starring Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol. Malhotra was last seen in Netflix's Ludo with Aditya Roy Kapur and the Amazon Prime Video film Shakuntala Devi with Vidya Balan in the lead.

Image Credits: Sanya Malhotra Official Instagram Account

