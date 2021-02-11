Sanya Malhotra wraps up 'Meenakshi Sundereshwar' shooting, shares celebratory pics

Actress Sanya Malhotra who was shooting for her next film Meenakshi Sundereshwar alongside Abhimanyu Dassani wrapped up the shooting schedule. The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures while celebrating the film’s wrap up with the entire team.

Sanya Malhotra wraps up shooting

In the pictures, the actress can be seen cutting a cake with the poster of the film imprinted on it. Apart from this, she even shared videos f the team dancing and singing on the last day of the shoot on the sets. The video showed the director Vivek Soni was also seen giving a small speech as the shooting ended. Sanya Malhotra captioned the pictures and wrote, “It’s a wrap, Meenakshi Sundereshwar.” The actress who has time and again proved her mettle with the kind of roles she plays on the silver screen will be seen playing a culturally divergent role in the forthcoming film.

Read: Abhimanyu Dassani And Shirley Setia All Set To Star In Sabbir Khan’s ‘Nikamma’

Read: Netflix India Shares 'lively' Footage Of Sanya Malhotra Welcoming 2021 With New 'vision'

Meanwhile, According to Bollywood Hungama, the Badhaai Ho actress's next film Pagglait is all set to stream on Netflix. A source close to the film told the entertainment portal that the shooting of the forthcoming film was completed somewhere in February 2020, just before the lockdown. Going by the genre of the film which is a comedy, the source revealed that the makers feel it’s apt to release it on an OTT platform. Besides Sanya Malhotra, the much-awaited film also stars Sayani Gupta, Sharib Hashmi, Ashutosh Rana, and Sheeba Chaddha. It’s directed by Umesh Best. Apart from Meenakshi Sundereshwar and Pagglait, the Badhaai Ho who was last seen in the much-loved film Ludo will next be seen in Love Hostel where she will be seen sharing screen space with Vikrant Massey and Bobby Deol.

Read: Sanya Malhotra Confesses She Was 'nervous' About Filming Intimate Scenes With Aditya

Read: Sanya Malhotra’s 'Pagglait' Set For Digital Release, To Stream On Netflix?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.