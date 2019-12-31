Sunil Grover Talks About Being Open To Different Roles, Genres, And Salman Khan

Bollywood actor and stand-up comedian Sunil Grover is popularly known by the name Dr Mashoor Gulati. His other character from The Kapil Sharma Show. Gutthi is also loved immensely by the audience across the country. According to the Bharat actor, good health and comedy are interrelated. He said that staying in pink of health and watching comedy ensures that one gets to smile daily.

According to a report, Sunil Grover revealed his workout regime. He told that he followed a strict schedule for both his physical as well as mental health. He added, how being a theatre actor, to standup comedian and then to a Bollywood actor has been. He called his journey to be ‘eventful’.

Sunil Grover on working with Salman Khan

Talking about sharing screen space with ace actor Salman Khan, Sunil Grover said that he felt special. He worked with the Tiger Zinda Hai actor in Bharat movie. Sunil revealed how he looked up to Khan as an actor. He also called him different from others in the industry as he was not ‘big on social media’. Grover said how he prefered to interact with people in person than on social networking sites. According to him, it strengthened their bond with them. Furthermore, he expounded the need to cherish face-to-face conversations in this digital age.

Nowadays, Sunil Grover is busy working on his web-series. According to a report, he revealed that the series does not have comedy in it. Furthermore, it was unusual for him that his character was also not comic. On being asked about him taking a break from comedy, he replied that he was open to 'different roles and genres'. Sunil added, if he was offered a character that he could connect with, he would be happy to 'explore and experiment' with it. Recently, he was seen in a picture with Kapil Sharma at a party. This led to rumours that the duo might work together. As per a report, Grover denied it. He also said that he would love to work with him if he got a chance in the future.

