Sunil Grover Pictures That Give A Glimpse Of His On-point Fashion Game

Sunil Grover, the actor behind the iconic characters like Gutthi and Mashoor Gulati, reportedly had to face his share of struggles to make a living out of acting. He, who graduated in theatre studies, migrated to Mumbai from Delhi to pursue acting, soon to realise that it takes a lot of struggle and sincerity to be an actor. Grover reportedly got his break with Comedy Nights With Kapil, a comedy show started by stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma, where he played the role of Gutthi, a young woman in search of a prospectus groom. The show that lasted for years, made him a household name in the entertainment industry. Much like his acting chops, his fashion ensembles seem to have a special place in the hearts of his fans. Here are three looks of Sunil Grover that proved that he was no less than a fashionista.

Top three looks of Sunil Grover aka Gutthi

1. Sunil Grover wore a three-piece blazer set for an old photoshoot. He looked dapper in a blue three-piece blazer designed by Bharat Grover and Reshma Grover. The actor went for a formal look with minimal to fewer accessories.

2. Sunil Grover looked regal when he showed up in a Rohit Bal designed ethnic wear at a Diwali party. Dressed in a white Kurta-Pyjama set, the actor looked inspirational and handsome. The actor opted for minimal to no accessory to complete his ethnic look.

3. Sunil Grover wore an indo-western outfit for a recent public event. Dressed in a red kurta-pyjama set, the actor completed the ethnic look with a heavy embroidered long jacket.

Sunil Grover back to playing Dr. Mashoor Gulati?

Sunil Grover's recent social media post amped up the expectation of his return to Kapil Sharma's comedy show. The actor, who posted a picture of himself getting ready with his prosthetics and makeup, which seemed similar to that of his iconic character Dr. Mashoor Gulati, made his fans believe that he might return to Kapil Sharma's show. But, in the social media post, he cleared the air saying that he was reprising the role of Mashoor Gulati for a live event.

