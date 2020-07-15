Sapna Bhavnani Slams Bullies For Calling Out Ankita Lokhande And Rhea Chakraborty

Sapna Bhavnani took to her official social media handle recently and slammed those who have been cyberbullying Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty. Netizens started calling out Lokhande and Chakraborty after they took to their official social media handles and talked about Sushant Singh Rajput a month after his death. Read on to know more details about the story:

Sapna Bhavnani bashes cyberbullies after SSR’s death

On July 14, 2020, celebrity hairstylist and actor Sapna Bhavnani took to her official social media handle to talk about Lokhande and Chakraborty, and wrote, “These women are going through their own grief and that needs to be respected... there is no need to bully them. Please Focus on #SushantSingh and pray that justice is served. #RiyaChakraborty #AnkitaLokhande”.

These women are going through their own grief and that needs to be respected.. there is no need to bully them. Please Focus on #SushantSingh and pray that justice is served. 🤍 #RiyaChakraborty #AnkitaLokhande — 𝕓𝕦𝕞𝕓𝕒𝕚 𝕜𝕚 𝕣𝕒𝕟𝕚 (@sapnabhavnani) July 14, 2020

This happened after Rhea Chakraborty and Anita Lokhande took to their official social media handles to talk about Sushant Singh Rajput, a month after his death. Netizens started calling out the two celebrities and blasted the comment section with criticism. Bhavnani came to their rescue and has said that they are 'going through their own grief'.

Lokhande had taken to her Instagram handle to post a photo of a diya and captioned it saying, “CHILD OF GOD.” This post has garnered over five lakh likes within a day from fans of the actor. Here is the post:

Rhea Chakraborty had posted two photos with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, where the duo seemed very happy. In the caption, the actor talked about how Rajput will always be missed by her. She penned a heartfelt note for the late actor and wished peace for him. It has garnered over nine lakh likes. Here is the social media post:

In the caption, she wrote, “Still struggling to face my emotions. an irreparable numbness in my heart. You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it. You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore..."

