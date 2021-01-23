Saqib Saleem Asks Fans To Take A Pick From His Quirky Avatars "Goluram" & "Chomu Singh"

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem took to his social media handle and shared a multiple-picture post along with a quirky context to it, on Friday. Interestingly, Saqib, who is presumably in a gym, posed for two pictures with two different expressions. In the first picture, he is seen looking into the camera while posing. Meanwhile, in the second photo, Saqib gave a wide smile.

Instagramming his picture-post, the 32-year-old actor wrote a short caption, which read, "Golu face or Chomu smile . Take your pick". Before concluding his caption with a few hashtags, Saleem also asked his fans and followers to notice his biceps as well. Scroll down to take a look at Saqib Saleem's photos in his latest post.

READ | Saqib Saleem Has An Answer For People Asking Him 'Kon Sa Nasha Karta Hai?'; See Here

Within a few hours, the multiple-picture post managed to garner numerous comments, in which the majority of Instagram users picked "Chomu Smile". The comments section of the post was flooded with red-heart, heart-eye, fire and laughing emojis. Meanwhile, a handful of fans of Saleem proclaimed that he looked good in both. Popular actors Mohammed Iqbal Khan and Shriya Pilgaonkar were also quick to register their responses in the comments box. While Iqbal praised Saleem, Shriya wrote, "Chomu smile for the win".

READ | Saqib Saleem Shares Inspiring Workout Video, Says 'body Banakar Rahunga'

A peek into Saqib Saleem's fitness regime

Interestingly, apart from amusing his fans and followers on the internet, the Race 3 actor has often given fitness motivation to them via the media feed of his handles. A few days back, he shared a video with his fans, in which he was seen stretching and gearing up to practice kickboxing with his trainer. On the other hand, he often adds a pinch of humour to his posts, which have a glimpse of his workout sessions.

READ | Saqib Saleem 'back In Business', Gives Glimpse Of His High-intensity Workout

The Mere Dad Ki Maruti actor started the third week of January 2021 on a high note as he hit the gym. But, while sweating it out in a gym, Saleem also made a short fun-video for his fans. With the video, he gave a peek into his leg day in the gym versus what others do on their leg day.

READ | Saqib Saleem Asks How Could 2020 Possibly Exist; Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.