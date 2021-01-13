Saqib Saleem Shares Inspiring Workout Video, Says 'body Banakar Rahunga'

Actor Saqib Saleem is determined to tone his body in 2021 as he mentioned in a recent Instagram post. The actor has shared a compilation of videos of him working out on his feed today morning and this video will give you all the mid-week motivation that you need. Take a look at the video and know what his fans have to say.

Saqib Saleem says “body banakar rahunga”

Saqib Saleem has his goals for 2021 sorted out and his latest Instagram post will tell you what they are. The actor shared a 29-second Instagram Reels which features a compilation of his indoor and outdoor workouts with a background of Siddhu Moose Wala's song Old Skool. The Crackdown star is set to reach his apt body form this time as is mentioned in his caption.

He wrote, “Is baar toh body banakar rahunga” followed by the weight-lifting emoji. The post has received quite a lot of love and already has over 4k likes within hours of being shared. Saqib’s fans and followers appreciated him in the comments under the post too, take a look.

Saqib Saleem on the work front

The actor was last seen on screen in the Zee 5 film titled Comedy Couple that released on October 21, 2020, and played the role of Deep Sharma. Saqib starred opposite Shweta Basu Prasad who played the female lead as Zoya Batra. The two are stand up comedians who joke about couples in their shows and deal with them in their real life. The movie was directed by Nachiket Samant and produced by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar under the banner Yoodlee Films, with its story written by Bikas Ranjan Mishra.

Prior to this, he was seen in the Voot original web-series Crackdown in the titular role of Riyaz Pathan. The show also starred Shriya Pilgaonkar, Mohammed Iqbal Khan, Ankur Bhatia, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa and Ekavali Khanna. Saleem will be seen next in the Ranveer Singh starrer 83, playing Mohinder Amarnath.

