Saqib Saleem Has An Answer For People Asking Him 'Kon Sa Nasha Karta Hai?'; See Here

Instagram reels are quite trendy amongst millennials. Every time a new trend comes up on the social media app, people tend to follow it and come up with their own versions of the song or the trendy dance video. Similarly, sung by Afsana Khan, the song Titliyaan's chorus, 'Kon Sa Nasha Karta Hai?' has been trending on the social media app.

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem recently shared a video on Instagram and revealed that he finally has the answer to all those people asking him, 'Kon Sa Nasha Karta Hai?', through their Instagram reels. Check out Saqib Saleem's Instagram video below:

Saqib Saleem's Instagram video on trending IG reel

Saqib Saleem shared a video on Instagram in which he spoke regarding the trending question from the song Titliyaan. He said every time he opened Instagram, he would see people making reels on the chorus line of the popular song Titliyaan. He further said that he finally has the answer to people asking him 'Konsa Nasha Karta Hai?'. He posted a picture of Lotus Biscoff cake and said that this is the 'Nasha' he does.

Dressed in a pair of casual black t-shirt and shorts, the actor was seen enjoying the cake while the song played in the background. In the caption, Saqib Saleem wrote, "Here is the answer to everybody asking me ki main kaunsa nasha karta hun .. only for you baabe @harrdysandhu congratulations to you and the whole team on the bumper success of both the songs @jaani777 @sargunmehta @avadhnagpal"(sic)

Saqib Saleem's fans on social media went crazy laughing at his hilarious video. Many left laughing emojis under the video, as comments while others left comments for the Lotus Biscoff Cake he showed-off in the video. One Instagram user left a comment 'Ace' under his video, while another user left a comment 'Cool' under his video.

