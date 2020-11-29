Saqib Saleem's Series Of Shirtless Pics From Maldives Deserve Your Attention Right Away

Actor Saqib Saleem recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of stunning pictures from the gorgeous waters of the Maldives. He has been keeping his fans hooked with a variety of shirtless pictures from the infinity pool. He also proved through the pictures that he has a strong caption game with the perfect blend of witty and simple. Here is a look at five shirtless pictures of Saqib Saleem from the Maldives that stole the internet, instantly.

Saqib Saleem’s pictures from the Maldives

1. In this picture, he is seen having some healthy breakfast while enjoying a luxurious time at the pool. He is spotted sipping on a cup of hot beverage while looking towards his left with an intense look across his face. He is also wearing a pair of back shades and seems to have his platter full with numerous fruits and slices of bread. In the caption, the actor has explained the importance of food in his life.

2. In this picture, Saqib Saleem is seen enjoying the view of the clear sea and aquatic life. He is spotted seated on the rim of the pool, in a pair of blue and white striped shorts. He is also flexing his back and shoulder muscles to get a perfect shirtless shot. In the caption for the post, he has smartly indicated that he could not come up with any caption as he has been busy living his life.

3. In this exotic vacation picture, Saqib Saleem is showing off his bare body in a simple way. He is seen running his hands through his wet hair while looking away with an intense look on his face. He is also flaunting his biceps in the picture by positioning his hands correctly. In the comments section for the post, he has mentioned that he loves spending time in the water. He has also quoted lyrics from the song, ‘Samundar Mein Nahake’, in the caption for the post.

4. Saqib Saleem is flashing his adorable smile in this picture posted from the Maldives. He is seen leaning on the pool walls while holding his hands out in support. In the caption for this attractive shirtless picture, Saqib Saleem has mentioned that he would now like to have his clothes back.

5. Saqib Saleem is looking right at the camera lens in this picture, giving a smouldering look. He is seen resting his head on his arms which have been placed on the pool tiles at the rim. In the caption, he has mentioned that he wants the reader to figure out a caption for themselves as he has been busy living the dream lately.

Image courtesy: Saqib Saleem Instagram

