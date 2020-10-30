Saqib Saleem Wishes Eid Mubarak To Fans; Drops In A Quirky Message For Sister Huma

Saqib Saleem is pretty active on his Instagram handle and loves to stay connected with his fans through social media. He recently took to his Instagram handle to send wishes to his fans on the occasion of Eid Milad-Un-Nabi. He also tagged his sister Huma Qureshi in the post. Let’s take a look at Saqib Saleem’s recent post on Instagram.

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak from Saqib Saleem & Family

Saqib Saleem recently wished his fans on Eid Milad-Un-Nabi and stated in the caption that these wishes are from Saleem Sahab and family. He shared two pictures of his family in which he can be seen with his father, mother and sister. In the first picture, he can be seen posing with his family. Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi can be seen enjoying their family vacation. Saqib is wearing a smart black jacket with blue denim and black shoes while Huma Qureshi is wearing grey track pants with a black jacket. The entire family can be seen holding glasses of wine in their hands.

In the other picture, Saqib can be seen getting pampered by his mother as the family poses together. The family looks stunning together wearing sets of amazing sunglasses. Saqib Saleem and Huma Quershi give fans sibling goals with their amazing chemistry. Saqib tagged Huma Quershi at the end of the caption and stated how they need to take a family vacation soon as they don’t have more pictures together.

Many of the fans thanked him for the wishes and wished Saqib and his entire family on Eid 2020. Fans swamped the comment section with adorable wishes for him and his family. Let’s take a look at some of the comments.

Also Read Disha Patani's Brother Accused Of Stealing Anime Artwork; Justifies His Work On Instagram

Also Read Anupam Kher Displays His Philosophical Side Yet Again As He Shares Two Posts On Instagram

Saqib Saleem’s movies

After working as a model, Saqib Saleem began his career in the Hindi film industry with the movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. He received positive reviews for his amazing performance in the movie and he even featured the nomination list at the Filmfare Awards. He later bagged many roles in movies namely Hawaa Hawaai, Dil Junglee, Race 3, to name a few. He is now gaining popularity through his spectacular performances in web series such as Pyaar Actually - Real is Rare, Rangbaaz and Crackdown. Now, all his fans are excited and curious about his upcoming movie, 83.

Also Read Mira Kapoor Pens A Message In Her Instagram Post; Read Her Quip On 'real Currency'

Also Read 12 Years Of Fashion: Priyanka Chopra Posts Video On Instagram To Commemorate The Same

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.