Saqib Saleem Shares How One Needs To 'reinvent' Themselves In Acting; Airs View On OTTs

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem in a recent interview spoke about how people love to see stars in a certain light and once they establish themselves, they had to reinvent themselves to show others what more they can do. The actor mentioned that if he got a script, it made him wonder how would he do it, and that pushed him to perform well. Read on to know more about the story:

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Saqib Saleem also shared his opinions about the rise of OTT platforms. He revealed that when digital streaming services were growing, people were skeptical about them and did not know how the audience would receive their projects. He said that everyone thought that budgets would be low and they would hesitate about doing an OTT project. However, he said, when some content came out, people realised that budget was as good as films. Saqib Saleem called OTT platforms great for artists and gave space to ‘try out different things’.

The actor added that in the longer format, one performed a character for four to five hours, and considered it enjoyable. Talking about his work, Saleem said that he did one to two movies in a year. However, he added that on OTT, he had done two series, a film, and another would come up in a few months. The actor also appreciated digital platforms by saying it gave him a chance to work with various people and perform a range of roles.

Saqib Saleem, who has spent around ten years in the industry, had no regrets about his film choices and did not think that he could have got a specific role or bagged a movie. Talking about his decision, the actor explained that whatever he opted for was a conscious decision from what the makers offered to him at that time. Sharing his love for acting, Saqib Saleem told that he did not judge the medium. The actor said that he loved his job.

