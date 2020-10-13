Saqib Saleem Talks About How Everyone Responsible For Their Own Failure And Success

Actor Saqib Saleem recently talked about nepotism in Bollywood in an interview with Hindustan Times. He mentioned how every actor in the industry was responsible for 'only their own failure and success'. Read ahead to know what the Crackdown actor said and his views on the whole situation.

Saqib Saleem started off the interview by explaining how 'far away from the film industry' he and his family was. Saqib mentioned that he was from Delhi and the last film his father had watched before his first film was Mughal-E-Azam. Continuing on the topic, he added that he felt he had come a long way and had a great journey.

Saqib then talked about his time in the industry. The actor mentioned that he had had 'great experiences' and made 'great friends' in the industry. Saqib also added that he had done good and bad films in his career but his journey was only his.

Saqib then shared his thoughts when he had just entered the industry. The actor explained how he would often think that he wasn't getting work because of some other actors. But now the actor felt that was wrong of him. He mentioned that if anyone is honest about their 'process' then things would definitely happen.

Saqib then touched upon the topic of nepotism and mentioned that he didn't feel like it was an 'industry thing'. The actor explained how there was a lot of competition in the industry and that it was ' ultimately all about the business'. Continuing on the topic, the actor elaborated that there were many types of people and that one had to decide what 'kind of business' they wanted to do.

One can only take responsibility for themselves and 'not the entire fraternity in general', explained the Crackdown actor. Finally, on the topic, he mentioned that everyone was human and that nobody could really understand what the other person was thinking.

I just want to enjoy the journey

Saqib then mentioned that he had made it in the industry on his own and that he would continue doing that. He added that he didn't mind if he made it big or not. The actor concluded his interview by saying he was just here to 'enjoy the journey'.

Promo Pic Credit: Saqib Saleem's Instagram

