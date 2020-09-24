Saqib Saleem Shares Overwhelming Reviews From Fans For 'Crackdown' Web Series

Actor Saqib Saleem’s crime-thriller web series, Crackdown, released yesterday, September 23, 2020, on Voot Select. The show has been receiving positive reviews from most critics. Saleem has now taken to Instagram to share the overwhelming responses from his fans who loved the show.

Saqib Saleem’s Instagram Post on 'Crackdown' web series

Saqib Saleem took to his Instagram as he shared the audiences’ reviews that flooded his DM. The messages show that fans loved the series and also showed their excitement for a season 2. The actor expressed his happiness as he captioned the post saying: ''Thank you for the mass love guys .. team #crackdown is overwhelmed by all the love .. aapko RP ka salaam â¤ï¸ #crackdownonvoot #audiencelove.

Fans expressed their love and appreciation for the show and Saqib’s performance in the series in the comments of the post. Some of the comments also mentioned how the actor deserves all the praise for his performance. Have a look at the comments here.

Fans reactions to the post

Crackdown’s trailer had received a positive response from the B’town celebs as well. Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter to share the trailer as he said he was proud to share it with everyone.

Sonakshi Sinha put up an Instagram story where she showed her excitement to watch the show and said - “Cracccccck it dowwwwwn @saqibsaleem. Can’t wait to watch this one. Well done team Crackdown”.

More about 'Crackdown'

Voot Select’s action thriller Crackdown has been available for streaming since yesterday, September 23, 2020. The plot of the show revolves around a RAW Agent. The first look of the show was released on September 12th and the trailer was released on September 17, 2020. The trailer and first-look gave a glimpse of how the shoe is full of action sequences as the RAW Agent has to decide whether he will save his agents or his country.

The cast of the show features Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa, and Ankur Bhatia in pivotal roles. Crackdown has been shot in multiple locations. Fans have been excited to watch Saqib back on screen as he has received acclaim for many of his previous performances.

