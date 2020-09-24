Saqib Saleem Wishes Mohinder Amarnath On His Birthday, Says 'grew Up Idolising You'

Actor Saqib Salem who has stepped into the shoes of the former Indian cricketer Mohinder Amarnath in his upcoming sports drama 83, extended his greetings on his birthday. The actor shared a picture on Instagram and penned a long note along to express his love and respect for the former sportsman and wrote that he grew up “idolizing” him.

Saqib Saleem extends birthday greetings to Mohinder Amarnath

Further, the Rangbaaz actor wrote that he is blessed with the fortune of learning the sport from the former cricketer. Saqib explained that it was intimidating portraying Mohinder on camera while he used to be there on the set and watching him playing his role. Adding, Saqib confessed that the grace and warmth with which Mohinder made him comfortable and confident is something he will never forget. While revealing one of the biggest and greatest lessons learned from Mohinder who is also known as Jimmy is not of cricket but of how to be a better person. At last, he extended his best wishes and wrote that it truly has his honour to watch him play, and learn from him to create magic on the screen to create history.

Read: 'Crackdown' Web Series: What Time Does Saqib Saleem Starrer Release On Voot Select?

Read: Saqib Saleem Shares A Post On His Physical Transformation For 'Crackdown'



The film 83 will portray the real story of the 1983 World Cup win by the Indian cricket team. The film also casts Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in a pivotal role. Ranveer Singh will play the character of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev while Deepika will essay Ranveer’s onscreen wife. The film’s changed release date is not fixed by the filmmakers so far.

Saqib who is basking in the success of his latest release web series Crackdown has been receiving immense appreciation from fans. The actor took to his Instagram as he shared the audiences’ reviews that flooded his DM. The messages show that fans loved the series and also showed their excitement for a season 2.

Read: Ranveer Singh Visits Hairstylist For Look Test Of Zoya Akhtar's Next? Pic Inside

Read: Saqib Saleem Shares Overwhelming Reviews From Fans For 'Crackdown' Web Series



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.