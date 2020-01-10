Saqib Saleem Shares Cricketer Mohinder Amarnath's Advice To Him For '83

Saqib Saleem is currently gearing up for his upcoming film ’83 alongside Ranveer Singh. The actor gave a recent interview with a leading news portal, where he spoke about Mohinder Amarnath's advice to him. Saqib Saleem said that the most valuable piece of advice that Mohinder Amarnath (Jimmy) gave him was to be calm and focus on the game. He also stated that there was something in the way that Jimmy said which left a mark on him. Saqib Saleem also revealed that he is usually hyper in nature and therefore he wants to make sure that he inculcates his advice to his day-to-day life.

Saqib Saleem further added by saying that when one puts themselves in someone else’s shoe then it somehow makes a change in oneself. Similarly, while Saqib Saleem was portraying the character of Mohinder Amarnath (Jimmy), it made him calmer as a human being. Saqib Saleem also revealed that it was hard to play Jimmy’s part as he usually very hyper, so to get the character right, Saqib started meditating to keep himself calm and focused.

The actor then recalled his experience of meeting the Kapil Dev's 1983 world cup winning team while they were prepping for the film, '83. and Saqib Saleem said that he had heard a few stories about Mohinder Amarnath (Jimmy) from his father. and then he emphasised on calling it dream come true as he got to play such a legend and live his iconic moments on the silver screen.

He also said that Kapil Dev and his team would come and spend some time with all of them. They also had gone for a 10-day workshop to Dharamshala before shooting for '83. Over there he got to train with Mohinder Amarnath (Jimmy) and spent a lot of time together.

About the film ‘83

’83 is a film which is being directed by Kabir Khan. The film is based on how the Indian cricket team won the World Cup in the year 1983. The film stars actors like Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Ammy Virk, amongst others. The film is expected to release on April 10, 2020.

