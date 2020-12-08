Saqib Saleem Shares A Picture Of The “Last Cheat Meal” Of His Life; See What He's Having

Saqib Saleem has taken to his Instagram handle in order to share a short video of what he claims is the last cheat meal of his life. In the video, he can be seen zooming in and out of a scrumptious looking cheesecake, which is giving Saleem's followers a closer look at what the cake comprises of. The video, which can be found on Saqib Saleem's Instagram, has the popular Ghazal track "Mein Tera Tha" in the background. The video can be found below.

(Source: Saqib Saleem's Instagram):

Saqib Saleem's fitness posts, especially the ones that were posted by him at the beginning of the nation-wide lockdown phase, are his way of inspiring his followers and fans alike. Saqib Saleem's videos have him performing various kinds of exercises and showing the correct forms of doing the same. These exercises, most probably, are the ones that were instrumental to him during his most recent transformation, which he went through for his Voot web series, titled Crackdown. One look at Saqib Saleem's fitness transformation for the same is perhaps enough for the conclusion that his most recent transformation has probably been his toughest one so far.

Here is that image for all to see:

(Source: Saqib Saleem's videos on Instagram):

Saqib Saleem Is fairly active on his social media account, through which he almost always looks to entertain his followers. Ever so often, the Dobaara actor tends to share a picture of him with his sister, Leila actress Huma Qureshi. The two share a home in Mumbai. Fans have, time and again, expressed their adoration for the two.

Here is one such image of the two:

On the work front, Saqib Saleem has had various outings on streaming platforms in the recent past. Those outings include Zee5's Comedy Couple and Crackdown on Voot. On the cinema side of things, he will be seen in Kabir Khan's '83.

