Saqib Saleem Posts A Picture Of His New Car, Sister Huma Calls It A 'Beast'; Check It Out

Actor Saqib Saleem recently took to Instagram to share two pictures of his brand new ride. The actor is quite active on social media and keeps sharing pictures from his personal life and professional life. His posts with sister and actor Huma Qureshi are especially loved by his fans and followers. Read on to know about the actor's new car and how he introduced his new ride on social media.

Saqib Saleem's post for his car

Saqib Saleem just bought a brand new Jeep Wrangler for himself. The actor took to Instagram and shared two pictures of his new ride. The first photo showed his car covered by a cloth and the actor captioned it, "Aaj main bahut khush hun. Can you guess why ??" His sister Huma commented, "I knowww".

The second picture finally revealed which car he had purchased, a brand new black Jeep Wrangler. Posing in front of his new car, Saqib wrote, "Lo karlo mooh dikhai ðŸ”¥". The Dil Juunglee actor could be seen wearing a light pink hoodie and shorts of the same colour. He completed his look with black sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers. You can see the posts here.

His fans and followers bombarded his comments section with congratulatory wishes and comments. Followers of the actor posted heart and fire emoticons and congratulated him on his new car. His actor friends also commented, while Huma Qureshi wrote "Beast", actor Sahil Khattar posted a funny comment saying, "Congratulations on the new Pink track suitðŸ¤£ wahi dikhana tha na ðŸ¤£.

Saqib Saleem started his Bollywood career by playing a lead role in the 2011 rom-com film Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. He was also seen in many movies such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti, Bombay Talkies, Dishoom, Race 3 and more. He is set to appear next in Kabir Khan’s directorial venture 83 where he plays the role of Mohinder Amarnath. He will also be a part of the comedy film called Comedy Couple and was recently seen as a part of the web series Crackdown.

Image Credits: Saqib Saleem Official Instagram Account

