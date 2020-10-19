Saqib Saleem Opens Up About An Embarrassing Childhood Memory At 'The Kapil Sharma Show'

Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday, October 18. Kapil Sharma had a very interesting detail to ask Saqib from his childhood regarding wearing his sister’s hand me downs. Saqib’s reply to Kapil's query had everybody in splits. Read along for more.

Saqib Saleem’s reveals embarrassing childhood memories

Bollywood actors Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem were a part of the recent episode of The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday. Kapil Sharma spoke about some embarrassing moments from their childhood, he took the opportunity with Huma and Saqib too. Saqib had some hilarious replies that gave everyone at the studio a good laugh.

Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram on Sunday, October 18, as he shared a snippet from the episode. Saqib was asked if he also wore hand-me-down dresses of sister Huma. Saleem was seen covering his face as he was evidently embarrassed and went on to share how his sisters used to dress him up in girly attires and then take him to a studio to click pictures. He said that they took him to a photo studio in an auto and once, and he was dressed in a ghagra-choli. The sisters even clicked his photo.

Kapil then took a dig at Archana Puran Singh and said that she does the same too. He jokes that Archana wears her husband Parmeet Sethi’s t-shirts too, while at home and the latter happily agreed to this too. Kapil adds to this that Sethi also wears Archana’s gowns at home and everyone around had a great laugh at this comment. Huma then asked Kapil if he has ever tried on his wife Ginni Chatrath’s clothes, to which he said, “I won’t lie, I have tried her maxi.”

Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi on the work front

On the work front, Saqib is set to appear next in Kabir Khan’s 83 where he plays the role of Mohinder Amarnath. He will also be a part of the comedy film called Comedy Couple and recently was seen as a part of the web series Crackdown. Huma has recently wrapped up the shoots of BellBottom in Scotland and will also be part of Zack Snyder’s American Zombie Film, Army of the Dead.

