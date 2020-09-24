Voot's 'Crackdown' Gets A Thumbs Up From Netizens; Twitterati Call It 'worth The Hype'

Shootout at Lokhandwala director Apoorva Lakhia's highly-anticipated digital debut with the Voot Select titled Crackdown premiered yesterday on the streaming service. Starring Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa, and Ankur Bhatia in the lead roles, the espionage action-thriller has been the talk of the town ever since its trailer released on September 17. Now, Twitterati has shared their reaction to the espionage web-series and called it 'worth the hype'.

Netizens give Saqib Saleem's Crackdown a thumbs up

After Zee5's action-crime thriller Rangbaaz, which released in 2018, Race 3 actor Saqib Saleem is back with yet another action-thriller titled Crackdown. After hiking the excitement among fans with the trailer release of the web-series last week, the Apoorva Lakhia directorial finally premiered on Voot yesterday, i.e. September 23, 2020. The web-series showcases a spine chilling story of a RAW commando who faces a fatal threat from a terrorist group.

The Voot Select Crackdown follows the life of a middle-class girl Divya (Shriya Pilgaonkar), who is convinced to be a part of a RAW operation by commando Riyaz Pathan (Saqib Saleem). Divya is asked to be a part of the covert operation because she is a lookalike of terrorist Mariyam, who gets killed by RAW. Thus, Riyaz and his highly-skilled team train the lookalike to be a terrorist so that she can help them take down one of the most dangerous terrorists, responsible for taking the lives of many innocent citizens. A secret unit of RAW embarks on a lethal journey of carrying out anti-terrorist operations in Mumbai, Delhi and Kathmandu.

Within a day from its release, the Saqib Saleem starrer has garnered heaps of praise not only from the audience but also critics. The astounding action sequences in Crackdown and its plot twists have successfully managed to keep the viewers glued to the screens. In addition to that, Twitterati is also all-praise about the espionage thriller.

While one user tweeted, "If you ask me, the show is two things; breakneck and bonkers. Not just great action, but a great story buildup! Worth the hype!!", another user already awaits the second season of Crackdown as he tweeted, "Watch crackdown amazing thriller and suspenseful web series on voot, Must watch show with unexpected twists. Waiting for season 2 excitedly."

Check out netizens reaction to Voot's 'Crackdown' below:

The Voot Select series Crackdown, written by Suresh Nair and directed by Apoorva Lakhia, could never be accused of a dull moment. Each of the eight episodes, clocking roughly 30 minutes, crackles with activity.#CrackdownOnVoot — Parth (@heistkid) September 23, 2020

Guys don't miss this... This show is very interesting. ready for the 2nd Season of the CrackDown on Voot#CrackdownOnVoot — Satish__ (@Satish__12) September 23, 2020

Watch crackdown amazing thriller and suspenseful web series on voot 🔥🔥#CrackdownOnVoot — Karan Arya (@mrkaranarya) September 23, 2020

@Saqibsaleem - #Crackdown - What an amazing series. Saqib, you've done utmost justice to the character. Kudos to the team. Can we have another season. Voot are you listening @VootSelect — archana (@archie123_00) September 23, 2020

With new series coming out back to back, you should give a try to crackdown on voot too. #CrackdownOnVoot — Jhootha LOL Gadha (@FakeRainaNephew) September 23, 2020

Hi, @ShriyaP I saw your #Crackdown series, I eulogize your work especially the way you fortify your character till the end wonderfully...well done👍

I will appreciate #Muddasirbhat and #Vipinbhardwaj work too, they are my good frds & told me 2 watch #Crackdown

I really enjoyed 🙂 — HIMANSHU 👑 RAGHAV🇮🇳 (@himanshu928) September 23, 2020

Once your start watching web-series based on Indian Armed Forces or RAW so there’s no comeback you are gonna straight watch all the episodes🔥 #Crackdown @Saqibsaleem amazing work man 🔥❤️ @ShriyaP 🔥💯 #CrackdownOnVoot @rajeshtailang 🔥🔥 — MDS Rathore | Appreciation account of latika didi (@themukulrathore) September 23, 2020

