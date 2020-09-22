'Crackdown' Web Series: What Time Does Saqib Saleem Starrer Release On Voot Select?

Crackdown is the upcoming web-series on the OTT platform called Voot. The web series marks the debut of Apoorva Lakhia, who is known for making movies like Shootout at Lokhandwala, Haseena Parkar and Mission Istanbul to name a few. 'Crackdown' cast includes actors like Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa, and Ankur Bhatia in pivotal roles. The trailer of the show aired on September 17, 2020. Read on for all details with respect to the new espionage genre web series to stream on Voot from September 23rd.

'Crackdown' release time on Voot

Crackdown is to stream on the OTT platform Voot from September 23rd. The show is likely to stream from 12 am IST on September 23rd. The 'Crackdown' trailer gives an idea that the web series is an action thriller that revolves around the life of a few RAW agents. These RAW agents plan to uncover a conspiracy that threatens the safety of our country.

Recently, the lead actor of the web series Saqib Saleem took to his social media to share his body transformation pic while he was filming the web series Crackdown. He wrote ''One of the toughest transformations of my life #crackdown #crackdownonvoot #behindthescenes #mondaymotivation.'' in the caption of his post. Take a look.

'Crackdown' web series release date

Voot Select’s series Crackdown is all set to start streaming on September 23, 2020. The show stars Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang, Waluscha De Sousa, and Ankur Bhatia in pivotal roles and has reportedly been shot at multiple locations. The video showcases an interesting story of a RAW commando who is facing a threat from a terrorist.

The actor Shriya Pilgaonkar also revealed that the series will be the first time that she has done action sequences and thus she herself is quite excited for it. Shriya Pilgaonkar is known for her work in Mirzapur while Saqib Salim was also praised for his work in Race 3, the duo is all set to share screen space together in Crackdown.

Fans have been excited about the series after the makers dropped a series of posters and trailers of the new espionage genre web series on social media.

Promo Image courtesy: Crackdown trailer

