Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sara Ali Khan Looked Endearing With Glasses In This Throwback Pic

Recently, a major throwback picture of Sara Ali Khan has been making the rounds on the internet. One of her fans shared this picture of Sara Ali Khan where she looks adorable. Sara Ali Khan looks unrecognisable during her childhood days. In the picture, the actor can be seen striking a pose with her friend and they are all smiles for the camera. Sara Ali Khan looked cute flaunting her nerdy avatar. She can be seen wearing a floral dress. She also opted for rectangular shaped spectacles, braces, hoop earrings and a middle parting hairdo.

Seeing the picture, fans went all out to comment on the picture. They went on to write all things positive and also gave several likes to the post. Check out the picture below.

(Image courtesy: Bollywood access, Instagram)

Apart from this picture, Sara Ali Khan herself has been sharing several pictures on social media. She mostly spends her time at home with her family and is often seen indulging in some workouts, funny videos, throwback posts, and more. Recently, the actor posted a photo of her graduation day where she could be seen donning the graduation hat and the gown.

Along with the picture she also went on write, “Sometimes this feels like a minute ago, and sometimes it feels like another lifetime”. The actor also received heaps of praises and positive comments from her fans and friends from the industry. Check out the post below.

On the work front

Sara Ali Khan will be seen alongside Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1. The movie is a remake of the same name from the 1997 film and starred Govinda in the lead. The movie is said to be among the much-anticipated films of 2020. Besides that, she will also be seen in Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re where she will be seen sharing screen space with Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was extensively shot in Varanasi before the lockdown and is expected to hit the silver screen in 2021 on Valentine's Day.

