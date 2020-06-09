Unseen Pic Of The Day: When Sara Ali Khan Needed Some Convincing To Get Papped; Pic Inside

Currently, a throwback picture of Sara Ali Khan has been surfacing online. In the picture, she is seen posing with her mother for the paps at an event. The interesting thing about the picture was the backstory told by a photographer who convinced Sara Ali Khan for a picture.

According to him, she was not ready to get papped as she felt like she is ‘nobody’ like other popular faces who graced the event with their presence. Sara Ali Khan was later convinced to pose with her mother by the paparazzi. She is seen wearing a beautiful boho printed dress with strappy silver heels. Her makeup complemented her look and her hair made her look even more gorgeous. Sara Ali Khan’s throwback picture makes it evident that the actor has worked a lot on her looks and her body and has shown a beautiful transformation from an adorable chubby girl to a fit fashion diva. Fans have been complimenting Sara for her picture and also appreciating her for her transformation.

Sara Ali Khan's transformation video

In the recent past, Sara Ali Khan posted a video of her transformation journey on her Instagram handle. In the video, she has shared her old pictures and then how she moved forward to her journey of transformation. The video has shots of her exercising in the gym and also enjoying a dive underwater. Sara Ali Khan's video has several shots of how she has worked on her body. The video also gives a glimpse of Sara Ali Khan's routine and shows how she has also tried her hands on boxing, cycling and swimming to get that perfectly toned body.

What's next for Sara Ali Khan?

The actor was last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal along with Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan. The film released on Valentine's Day this year and received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics alike. Sara Ali Khan will be seen next in David Dhawan's upcoming film Coolie No.1 opposite actor Varun Dhawan.

Sara Ali Khan will also feature in Aanand L Rai's film Atrangi Re opposite Raanjhanaa actor Dhanush. Akshay Kumar will be essaying a pivotal role in the film which is being extensively shot in the city of Varanasi. The film is expected to release on Valentine's Day in 2021.

