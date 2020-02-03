'Atrangi Re' Comprises Of A Talented National Award-winning Team, Details Inside

Filmmaker Anand L Rai has evidently made some of the best films in the Hindi film industry. The director has emphasized on stories of human interest through his films and showcased heartfelt stories throughout the years. This time around, Anand L Rai is teaming up with a talented star cast of Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush for a film titled Atrangi Re. But, what people might not know is that the creative team behind Atrangi Re is comprising of a National Award-winning people.

Also read: Akshay Kumar reveals why he said yes to Aanand L. Rai's 'Atrangi Re' in 10 minutes

Anand L Rai's National Award-winning team for Atrangi Re

IT'S OFFICIAL... #AkshayKumar, #Dhanush and #SaraAliKhan... Presenting the principal cast of Aanand L Rai's new film #AtrangiRe... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai... Music by AR Rahman... Written by Himanshu Sharma... Filming starts on 1 March 2020... Four first looks: pic.twitter.com/bT7GK3ACwP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2020

Also read: Sara Ali Khan assures Kartik Aaryan that 'Love Aaj Kal' is as great as 'Atrangi Re'

Anand L Rai is himself a three-time National Award-winning director. His film Tanu Weds Manu Returns garnered National Awards for Best Actress, Best Dialogues and Best Screenplay. Newton, produced under his production banner was also a National Award film. Besides this, Actors Dhanush and Akshay Kumar also have a number of National Awards under their kitty. Dhanush is also a three-time National Award-winning actor for films Adukalam, Kakka Muttai and Visaranai respectively.

Also read: Akshay Kumar-Sara Ali Khan-Dhanush's film 'Atrangi Re' to clash with THIS film in 2021

Akshay Kumar, on the other hand, has garnered National Awards for films like Padman, Rustom and Airlift. The National Award-winning team doesn't end here. Atrangi Re's music is being directed by A.R. Rahman who is a six-time National Award-winning musical maestro. Besides this, the film is written by Himanshu Sharma, who has earned two National Awards for Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

Also read: Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush starrer 'Atrangi Re' teaser out

Also read: Netizens excited as Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan & Dhanush join Aanand L Rai's 'Atrangi Re'

Image courtesy - Sara Ali Khan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.