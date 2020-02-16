Sara Ali Khan Recreates Mother Amrita Singh's Picture; Netizens Call It 'beautiful'

Sara Ali Khan’s resemblance to her mother Amrita Singh had become a talking point since the star kid had initially shot to fame ahead of her debut. When the actor had just joined the industry and was shooting for Simmba, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty had termed her ‘Amrita Singh’ in a fun-filled video. Not just others, even the Love Aaj Kal star herself believes she resembles her mother and now showed that she loves to proudly imitate Amrita too.

Sara did so recently when she recreated Amrita Singh’s pose. The 24-year-old shared a collage of her recent look at a fashion event, where she is dressed in a stunning pink lehenga, alongside one of her mother's in a saree. Apart from the graceful attires, the youngster also recreated the pose, looking to their right with intensity, while resting their hands on their laps.

She captioned the post, ‘Like mother, like daughter’.

Netizens were in love with the photograph. They wrote how they were ‘ditto’ and like ‘twin flame’, while terming them as 'beautiful' and 'gorgeous.'

It is not the first time that Sara has expressed her love for her mother on social media. Be it calling her ‘Woman Crush Wednesday’ or writing a note to her on Mother’s Day, Sara seems to be the ‘Mamma’s Girl.’ Sara had termed Amrita her ‘anchor’, ‘inspiration’, ‘strength, ‘magician’ and more, even writing how she hoped to be at least 10 per cent of the woman her mother was.

Here are the posts:

On the work front, Sara’s Love Aaj Kal opened to mixed reviews. She has signed two movies. First is the remake of Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. Then the actor will feature alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar in Atrangi Re.

