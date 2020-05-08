Sara Ali Khan Loves Pooches & These Pictures Are A Proof; Check Them Out

Bollywood celebrities have their personal pet choices. Be it Hrithik Roshan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra or Sara Ali Khan, they all love pets. Talking about Sara Ali Khan, she also has quite some bond with exclusive breeds, that is pooches and it is quite evident in her Instagram. Check out the pictures that prove the same:

Sara Ali Khan's photos with pooches

Sara Ali Khan is a massive pet fan. The Kedarnath actor went on a trip to Central Park, New York in April 2019. She shared a hilarious picture of her and a pooch. She also mentioned a witty caption.

Sara Ali Khan has a pooch named Fluffy Singh. The pictures she shares of her fluffy pooch proves that the Simmba actor is a huge pet fan and has a sweet place in her heart for pooches. She shared a picture in August 2018 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. She shared a bunch of pictures of her and her brother celebrating the festival. She also shared photos of her pet who also seems to be enjoying the occasion.

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved new-gen actors. She keeping sharing pics of her pet on social media every now and then. Have a look at this adorable picture of her pooch and the witty caption she shared:

