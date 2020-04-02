Sara Ali Khan Looks Cute As A Button In Braces In This Throwback Pic With Dad And Brother

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actors in the Bollywood industry. Millennials look up to her for her bold sense of style. The actor is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her life as she is often seen posting pictures and stories of herself on social media.

A throwback picture of Sara Ali Khan has been doing the rounds on the internet today and fans have been going gaga over it. Here is a look at the picture that has been going viral on the internet. Read on to know more about it.

Read | Ajay Devgn Turns 51 Today; Check Out The 'Singham' Actor's Whopping Net Worth

Sara Ali Khan looks cute as a button in a throwback picture of her with dad and brother

In the picture shared by a celebrity photographer on his official account, a young Sara Ali Khan can be seen sitting with her father, Saif Ali Khan and younger brother Ibrahim. While Saif Ali Khan is seen wearing a suit, Sara can be seen wearing a lavender top, a blue pair of denim jeans and is flaunting her braces as she flashed a smile while giving a hi-5 to her father. Ibrahim can be seen wearing a red coloured polo neck t-shirt and is sitting between his sister and father.

Read | 'Ramayan' Cast Then And Now | Where Is The Star Cast Today? Pictures Inside

Here are some other adorable pictures of Sara Ali Khan along with her father and brother. Take a look at them below.

Read | Michael Caine Says He Wasn't Given Script Of 'Tenet'; Says 'Nolan Is Secretive About It'

Read | Sara Ali Khan Smiles Brightly As She Poses With Her Fans In Some Throwback Pictures; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.