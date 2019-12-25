Sara Ali Khan Looks Like Sunshine In These Bright Yellow Outfits; See Photos

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has recently garnered one amongst the many accolades in her initial Bollywood career. Recently, Sara Ali Khan was also listed on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List ranking at 66th position. Apart from showcasing her shayaris and BTS scenes from her movies, Sara Ali Khan is also a youth icon and has immense social media followers. Sara's fashion statement is also something which is often the talk of the town. Check out some of her looks where she donned a yellow outfit.

Sara Ali Khan acing the yellow outfits

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen strolling around in Mumbai when she got papped. Sara chose a simple and classy look donning a casual bright yellow off shoulders jumpsuit with matching earrings and paired it up with a pointed yellow ballerina.

Sara usually goes for classy and simplistic block-coloured outfits during her casual outings. Here the Simmba star is seen wearing a dark yellow salwar suit which goes perfectly with the Diwali celebration.

Sara's yellow lehenga is the fashion goals you want to achieve while attempting a traditional yet classy look. Sara's lehenga is heavily embellished which she paired with matching gold jewellery. In accessories, she has used gold earrings and necklace set, block bangles, and statement finger ring to complete her perfect lehenga look where her hair is backcombed with light curls on the sides.

Sara is wearing a green polka dot yellow jumpsuit for this outfit which she has complemented with chunky statement earrings. Her bouncy hairs complement her simple look.

The Kedarnath star shows how to amp up your formal wear if it's a yellow dress. Sara's outfit is an example of that which she pairs with subtle diamond jewellery, earrings, and finger rings.

Sara's look from Kedarnath's song Sweetheart is a fresh look that Bollywood hadn't seen in a while. She wore a yellow polka dot sharara with large earrings which was the highlight of her look.

Sara Ali Khan News

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan will next be seen together in the movie Coolie No 1 which is a remake of 1995’s original movie with the same name to be released on May 1, 2020. Apart from that, she also has the sequel of Love Aaj Kal part 2 in the pipeline opposite Kartik Aaryan. The movie is directed by Imtiaz Ali and produced by Dinesh Vijan who has featured Kartik Aaryan extensively in many of his movies. The movie is slated for Valentine's day release next year.

