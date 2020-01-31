Sara Ali Khan On Dealing With Criticism: 'I Don't Take Trolls Seriously'

Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for the release of her next Love Aaj Kal. In the movie, she will be seen alongside Kartik Aaryan. Meanwhile, she has another film in his kitty. Recently Sara also announced a new film titled Atrangi Re in which she will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara Ali Khan has been known for her bold statements and unfiltered talks while interacting with media. She is also famous for her active social media presence. Often it is seen that stars like Sara Ali Khan are at the receiving end of social media trolls from netizens.

In an interview to an entertainment portal, Sara was recently asked how she handles the trolls. The actor being herself made it clear that she doesn’t take trolls seriously. She was also asked whether it has affected her ever to which she firmly answered in negative. She gave the credit of not letting trolls affect her to her team.

She said that she has a great team of people who support her. She praised her dad Saif Ali Khan, mother Amrita Singh and her friends and relatives. She said that these people keep her grounded.

She also confirmed that her grandmother is also proud of her because of how she handles herself. She also gave the credit to the way she is raised. She said that as much as she loves her job of acting she loves to go out with her friends and family too.

She also gave advice to her fans that not to take these trolls seriously. She concluded by saying that if someone is commenting on your photo that you look fat, they’ve spent 10 seconds of their life looking at your photo and it really is not a big deal and one should not take it seriously. Sara's latest film Love Aaj Kal will be releasing this Valentine's Day on February 14, 2020.

