Sara Ali Khan Vs Janhvi Kapoor: Who Styled The Red And White Striped Dress Better?

Popular Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor were recently seen sporting a similar style of outfit. While these two actors are usually pitted against each other in the film industry for being contemporaries, now it seems they are also clashing in the fashion world. Both Sara and Janhvi were seen in red and white recently. Read on to know who styled it better:

Sara Ali Khan in red and white

Sara Ali Khan is currently busy with the release of her upcoming Love Aaj Kaal 2 which also stars Kartik Aaryan. While on her promotional spree, Sara had sported a red and white mini dress. It was an off-shoulder dress with embellishment on one side. She kept her makeup extremely minimalistic apparently going for a less-is-more look. She styled her hair in an open sleek hairdo with a middle parting. Sara accessorised it with a pair of black stud earrings and very funky rings in red and white. Admitting that she looked like a candy-cane, Sara captioned the post with: "Candy cane 🍫🍫🍫

By the window-pane💋💋💋 #LoveAajKal ❤️🥰 (sic)" referring to her poses beside a window. Sara kept it simple and casual, yet managed to ooze charm, wowing her fans.

Janhvi Kapoor in red and white

Janhvi Kapoor was also spotted in the city wearing a red and white mini dress. However, unlike Sara, Janhvi's is a sleeveless T-shirt dress. The dress also had knot-details on the shoulder. Janhvi carried a chic boho bag and sported white sneakers and socks. The ensemble gave out a very sporty and casual vibe. She styled her hair in a half-ponytail. Janhvi too kept her makeup minimalistic with a dash of red lipstick.

