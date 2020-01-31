Sara Ali Khan's Picture In White Kurta With 'Atrangi' Caption Is Unmissable, See Post

Sara Ali Khan is currently gearing up for her upcoming movie with Kartik Aaryan titled Love Aaj Kal and has another upcoming movie in her kitty. On January 30, 2020, Sara announced a new film titled Atrangi Re. The actor would be featured alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Sara Ali Khan is quite active on her social media updating her fans about her movies, songs, and all her day-to-day activities. The actor recently shared a picture on her Instagram handle in white attire. Interestingly, the actor seems to be quite excited about her upcoming movie as she is already posting pictures with an 'Atrangi Re' twist.

In the picture, Sara Ali Khan is seen wearing a white kurta with pink floral print over. The actor paired the kurta with a white mesh dupatta with lace border detailing. The star left her perfectly blow-dried and curled locks open with the attire and styled them in middle-parting. As for her glam, she kept it all decked up with purple smokey eye makeup and kohl-lashed eyes. Sara Ali Khan accessorised the whole look with diamond-studded multi-coloured earrings.

Sara put up a quirky caption to her post. The actor explained her outfit connecting it to her movie. She wrote, ‘Atrangi Re, White clothes but Dil Satrangi Re’. The caption explained her attire quite beautifully saying that her clothes may be white, but her heart would always be colourful.

About the movie Atrangi Re

Atrangi Re stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in pivotal roles whereas Akshay Kumar will also be seen in the film making a brief appearance. This will be Anand L Rai’s next directorial venture after his film Zero with Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma. The makers also revealed that the film will most likely release on Valentine’s Day of 2021.

Image Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

