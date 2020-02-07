Sara Ali Khan Seems 'too Busy' As Kartik Aaryan Tries Talking To Her, Watch Video

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have become one of the favourite Bollywood duos. The trailer of their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal has already created a buzz and fans are waiting to see their sizzling chemistry on screen. The duo is currently on a tour visiting different cities to promote the film.

Recently, they were spotted at an engineering college in Jaipur. Apart from the video, in which they performed the hook step of the song Haan Mein Galat, another video featuring the Love Aaj Kal duo has now come out and is tickling the internet.

READ | Kartik Aaryan Parts Fans To Make Way For Sara Ali Khan; Netizens Say 'boyfriend Goals'

READ | Kartik Aaryan Hugging Sara Ali Khan Has Netizens Swooning Over Their PDA; Watch Video

A fan page of Sartik (a fond nickname from Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's fans), posted a BTS video of their Jaipur visit. In the short-video, Kartik and Sara are walking together. Kartik is seen trying to talk to her and while replying to him, Sara is constantly looking at her phone. Watch the video below:

READ | Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan's Latest 'Love Aaj Kal' Song, 'Haan Main Galat' Is Out

Details of Love Aaj Kal

Apart from the star cast, the romantic drama also features Arushi Sharma in the lead. Ace actor Randeep Hooda will also essay a significant character in the film. The film is slated to release on Valentine's day i.e. February 14. Following the same pattern as its previous installment, the remake will also narrate two love stories from two different eras. The trailer of the film is out and two songs of the film, Shayad and Haan Mein Galat, have become chartbusters.

READ | Sara Ali Khan's Response To Kartik Aaryan's 'not Ready For Marriage' Remark Is Unmissable

(Cover Image Courtesy: Sara Ali Khan Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.